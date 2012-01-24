The 10: PR Power Girls

Kari Talley, Fashion Director, BPCM

HOW DID YOU GET INTO THE BUSINESS?

I worked in a boutique PR agency in Palm Beach after college, but came back to NYC to work at a hedge fund. During my finance days, my very dearest friend was working with Behnaz Sarafpour and I would help her out during fashion week and on the weekends. And yes, she paid me in Diet Cokes, but I was hooked! I left finance and joined AO Production.

MOST TRAGIC / EMBARRASSING 'LEARNING CURVE' ANECDOTE OR LESSON?

At AO production, my first real PR job, I might have put a few labels on some fashion week invitations ummmm slightly askew ... and was called out on it by the director, in front of everyone. Many MANY times!! It left a mark! The director, Owen Davidson, is a very dear friend of mine and we laugh about it now, but wow, he really gave it to me!! We refer to it as the great sticker meltdown, and it also really taught me the importance of attention to detail, and that every person's job is important and reflects on the designer, and trust me I am the best labeler/stamper/envelope stuffer now because of it!.

WHAT'S THE BEST PART OF YOUR JOB - ANY PERKS?

Without a doubt, the people. Especially at BPCM, it sounds corny but it is really a family atmosphere. Everyone pulls together and helps each other out. We all work hard but we do manage to have quite a few laughs in the process. I have met some of my best friends working in fashion, the level of creativity in this industry is astounding, and I am constantly learning something new every day.

WHAT ADVICE WOULD YOU GIVE TO A RECENT COLLEGE GRAD WHO WANTS TO GET INTO PR?

Intern! Intern! Intern! The best way to gain experience, meet people and get out there. Be respectful and work hard, star interns stand out, and those things will be crucial when positions open up. BPCM looks to interns first when hiring junior positions -- a tremendous amount of staff here got their start as a BPCM intern.

WHY DO YOU STILL DO IT?

I love being a part of a team, I love working on a project and seeing it come to fruition. Whether it is an article in a magazine, or a fashion show, it feels great to know you had a hand in making someones vision a reality. I find it so rewarding to work with clients on their collections, and building strategies for their brand, and then watching it all play out.

WHAT'S THE BEST WORK-RELATED GIFT YOU'VE EVER RECEIVED?

Shoes!!

DO YOU FEEL APPRECIATED?

I do. It's very rewarding to know you were part of making something like a fashion show, a magazine article, or a beautiful party run smoothly. I feel appreciated when the client is happy and the event is over but I am more behind the scenes and don't do this for constant accolades. No one in PR does. It's more about being a part of creating something beautiful and creative.

BEST ADVICE YOU'VE EVER RECEIVED?

Treat people the way you would want to be treated. If you are calm while others are upset it helps diffuse the situation. Oh, and number 1? Don't take it personally!!!!!!!!