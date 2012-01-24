StyleCaster
The 10: PR Power Girls

The 10: PR Power Girls

Marni Golden
by
The 10: PR Power Girls
After spending two straight days shooting back-to-back at various locations throughout the city, I caught a glimpse into the elusive world of fashion, beauty and entertainment public relations. There were no velvet ropes to pass, private jets to board or celebrities to gawk at, but I was sure I entered foreign territory.

Throughout most of our photo shoot, there was a consistent hum of iPhones buzzing, emergency calls and the occasional client making an impromptu drop-in. It was enough to make my head spin and I was merely watching. How these women managed to perform such unforeseen damage control completely unfazed, clad in stilettos and designer duds, was nothing short of spectacular. Now this was fabulous.

In keeping with the New York lifestyle, this job never sleeps. I learned that for these hard-working, scary-smart ladies, PR is something you have to love, live and breathe (and still look like a million bucks while doing so).

I had the pleasure of digging a little deeper and learning about each individual’s bumpy path to success and happiness. And while it’s not an easy road to the top, the fruits of their labor are not scarce. Watching one of them tear into a gift with the mouth-watering “Barneys” logo printed across the black box, I didn’t feel an ounce of jealousy — I felt content. It was well deserved.

With A-List client rosters and navigating normality in what could seem like a pressure cooker, it’s no wonder these PRpower players have to work in the shadows of fame, controlling all what we perceive as fantasy as just another day in the office.

Photographs by: Spencer Wohlrab

Produced and written by: Marni Golden

Hair and makeup by: Brit Cochran

Kerry Diamond, Divisional Vice President of Public Relations for Coach and co-owner of Smith Canteen -- a coffee shop -- and Seersucker -- a Southern restaurant --both in Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn.

HOW DID YOU GET INTO THE BUSINESS?                                              

I got into PR by accident. The head of the luxury division at LOréal USA asked if Id like to head the Lancôme PR team and rethink the brands approach. At the time I was the beauty director of Harpers Bazaar and I was ghostwriting books. I was happy at Bazaar, but I also knew opportunities like that dont fall into your lap every day.

WHAT'S THE MOST CHALLENGING PART OF YOUR JOB?                

Staying on top of tech trends. You never want to be the executive in the room who looks lost when someone starts talking about Tumblr, Pinterest, Spotify, etc. Or who has to confess they havent a clue how to Tweet.

HOW DO YOU COPE WITH THE STRESS OF BEING 'ON-CALL' 24-7?

I dont think its the stress of being on call as much as the stress of missing something. There are so many media outlets today and Coach is a very popular, very global brand. Did I see the young woman carrying a Coach mens bag on The Sartorialist? Did I see the vintage Coach bag in that one picture on The Selby? Did I see the character carrying the new Coach Willis bag on Revenge? Did I catch that WWD online story that referenced Coach in China? Now multiply that by a thousand.

WHAT ADVICE WOULD YOU GIVE TO A RECENT COLLEGE GRAD WHO WANTS TO GET INTO PR?

Actually, Id rather give advice to those entering college who want a career in PR.  Dont major in PR -- major in English, history, art, etc. It will make you a well-rounded, interesting person when you graduate. And that will serve you well throughout your career.

IF YOU COULD DISPEL ANY MISCONCEPTION OR MYTH REGARDING PR, WHAT WOULD IT BE?

That all PR people are flighty, shallow, etc. As an editor, I was on the receiving end of some dreadful PR. I remember being sent a live Japanese fighting fish along with some products once. And then there was the big bag of dirt filled with mud-inspired hair care. But I was also privileged to work with PR people who are extremely smart and strategic. I learned a lot from them.

BEST ADVICE YOU'VE EVER RECEIVED?

Only the paranoid survive and fact check, fact check, fact check.

Mona Sharf, Director of Communications & Celebrity for Theory, Theyskens Theory and Helmut Lang

MOST TRAGIC / EMBARRASSING 'LEARNING CURVE' ANECDOTE OR LESSON?

Be very careful before you click "reply-all."

WHAT ADVICE WOULD YOU GIVE TO A RECENT COLLEGE GRAD WHO WANTS TO GET INTO PR?

My advice would be to those who are still in college:  intern, intern and intern some more.

WHAT'S THE BEST WORK-RELATED GIFT YOU'VE EVER RECEIVED?

I received the most beautiful ring for a lot of hard work, and its something I treasure.

BEST ADVICE YOU'VE EVER RECEIVED?

As long as youre healthy, nothing else is the end of the world  via my mom.

BIGGEST/MOST-IMPORTANT GOAL SET FOR 2012 - PERSONAL OR WORK-RELATED?

Learn to cook!

IF YOU COULD DISPEL ANY MISCONCEPTION OR MYTH REGARDING PR, WHAT WOULD IT BE?

All the rumors are true ;)

Jana Fleishman, Head of Media & Artist Relations for Roc Nation (Jay-Z's music label)

WHEN DID YOU JOIN YOUR COMPANY?

I officially joined Roc Nation in 2009. 

HOW DID YOU GET INTO THE BUSINESS?

I got my start in the business almost 20 years ago as an intern in the Mercury Records publicity department. 

MOST TRAGIC / EMBARRASSING 'LEARNING CURVE' ANECDOTE OR LESSON? 

Two things stand out in my mind:  The first, I passed along a request to one of the bigger artists on the Mercury label without thinking if it was appropriate or worthy of the artist. My boss at the time, Lauren Murphy, called me in and said, We as executives are paid to make a decision and weigh the options of requests. If all we had to do is field requests, a monkey could do our jobs.  I never blindly passed along a request again without input of whether or not someone should participate. The second was when a physical fight broke out between two members of a group during a press day.  LESSON: anything can happen and when it does DO NOT get in the middle, just learn how to explain the situation.

WHAT'S THE MOST CHALLENGING PART OF YOUR JOB?  

It changes on any given day. Juggling personalities, schedules, agendas, making impossible deadlines, keeping a level head when people make wild assumptions, accusations and false stories, etc.

WHAT MAKES THIS JOB REWARDING?

I love helping someone realize their dream. I love being part of exposing a great talent to the world. Theres nothing like seeing a fan walk up to someone and say That song/concert/interview/appearance changed my life.

IF YOU COULD DISPEL ANY MISCONCEPTION OR MYTH REGARDING PR, WHAT WOULD IT BE?  

I would love to dispel the myth that a publicist does nothing but throw parties and place items.  

BEST ADVICE YOU'VE EVER RECEIVED?

TWO THINGS: Our job is to push the culture forward and create the right conversations. If they aren't talking, then what is our real purpose" and "Youre in the grown woman world now. If you really want to be an executive, theres no crying in this world. Suck it up, move on and focus on your own growth.  I was 18 and 6 months into my internship.

WHAT'S THE BEST PART OF YOUR JOB - ANY PERKS?

Perks ... I work with some creative amazing people...I get to see history in the making.

Jennifer Meyer, Vice President of PR and Marketing for alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet

HOW DID YOU GET INTO THE BUSINESS? 

I actually started out in magazines. I worked under Glenda Bailey at both Marie Claire and Harpers Bazaar for three years and then moved into fashion PR. Working in magazines was so incredibly helpful when I made the leap to PR. And to this day I am thankful that I was able to learn from a leader like Glenda Bailey. She made it clear that a women in fashion could be fiercely intelligent, unapologetically ambitious, and consistently creative.  

MOST TRAGIC / EMBARRASSING 'LEARNING CURVE' ANECDOTE OR LESSON? 

I remember when I was an assistant I was asked to photocopy Page Six for the staff each day. So I spent the next 20 minutes photocopying the actual sixth page of the New York Post for a staff of 50. I received a copy with a post-it note which read try again.

WHAT'S THE BEST PART OF YOUR JOB - ANY PERKS? 

Have you seen our new shoe line? That alone keeps me going. Oh and our leather pants. Those have done wonders for my dating life.  

HOW DO YOU COPE WITH THE STRESS OF BEING 'ON-CALL' 24-7? 

Im sure a lot of publicists have this trick but I now have two phones-- a Blackberry for work and an iPhone for personal. The Blackberry gets shut off each night so I can really detach. But Im lucky that my boss really pushes us all to have personal lives. She constantly is reminding us that fashion is supposed to be fun. And always have some kind of therapy -- these days, mine is SoulCycle. A 45-minute class is the best stress-reliever there is.

IF YOU COULD DISPEL ANY MISCONCEPTION OR MYTH REGARDING PR, WHAT WOULD IT BE? 

That we go out all the time. Sure, there are important times to go to events and network but we work incredibly hard and anyone who knows me or has worked with me knows I am not exactly a night owl.

BEST ADVICE YOU'VE EVER RECEIVED?  

My mother used to tell me from an early age that if what you do doesn't excite you, dont do it. And to this day, when I interview someone I always ask if they love fashion. Because it can be exhausting, long hours and stressful, so if you dont love it  you're in the wrong industry. Lifes too short to not love what you do.

BIGGEST/MOST-IMPORTANT GOAL SET FOR 2012 - PERSONAL OR WORK-RELATED? 

Professionally, Id like to see alice + olivia excel in the digital space. We are well aware our consumer is online and the more we can communicate with her through social media channels and our website, the better.

WHY DO YOU STILL DO IT? 

Because right before we open the doors to a fashion show, my heart still races. And it still challenges me, especially with everything possible in the digital space.

Kari Talley, Fashion Director, BPCM

HOW DID YOU GET INTO THE BUSINESS?       

I worked in a boutique PR agency in Palm Beach after college, but came back to NYC to work at a hedge fund. During my finance days, my very dearest friend was working with Behnaz Sarafpour and I would help her out during fashion week and on the weekends. And yes, she paid me in Diet Cokes, but I was hooked! I left finance and joined AO Production.

MOST TRAGIC / EMBARRASSING 'LEARNING CURVE' ANECDOTE OR LESSON?

At AO production, my first real PR job, I might have put a few labels on some fashion week invitations ummmm slightly askew ... and was called out on it by the director, in front of everyone. Many MANY times!! It left a mark! The director, Owen Davidson, is a very dear friend of mine and we laugh about it now, but wow, he really gave it to me!! We refer to it as the great sticker meltdown, and it also really taught me the importance of attention to detail, and that every person's job is important and reflects on the designer, and trust me I am the best labeler/stamper/envelope stuffer now because of it!.

WHAT'S THE BEST PART OF YOUR JOB - ANY PERKS?

Without a doubt, the people. Especially at BPCM, it sounds corny but it is really a family atmosphere. Everyone pulls together and helps each other out. We all work hard but we do manage to have quite a few laughs in the process. I have met some of my best friends working in fashion, the level of creativity in this industry is astounding, and I am constantly learning something new every day.

WHAT ADVICE WOULD YOU GIVE TO A RECENT COLLEGE GRAD WHO WANTS TO GET INTO PR? 

Intern! Intern! Intern! The best way to gain experience, meet people and get out there. Be respectful and work hard, star interns stand out, and those things will be crucial when positions open up. BPCM looks to interns first when hiring junior positions -- a tremendous amount of staff here got their start as a BPCM intern.

WHY DO YOU STILL DO IT?

I love being a part of a team, I love working on a project and seeing it come to fruition. Whether it is an article in a magazine, or a fashion show, it feels great to know you had a hand in making someones vision a reality. I find it so rewarding to work with clients on their collections, and building strategies for their brand, and then watching it all play out.

WHAT'S THE BEST WORK-RELATED GIFT YOU'VE EVER RECEIVED?                              

 Shoes!!

DO YOU FEEL APPRECIATED?  

I do. It's very rewarding to know you were part of making something like a fashion show, a magazine article, or a beautiful party run smoothly. I feel appreciated when the client is happy and the event is over but I am more behind the scenes and don't do this for constant accolades. No one in PR does. It's more about being a part of creating something beautiful and creative. 

BEST ADVICE YOU'VE EVER RECEIVED?    

Treat people the way you would want to be treated.  If you are calm while others are upset it helps diffuse the situation. Oh, and number 1? Don't take it personally!!!!!!!!

Julia Wideman and Beatriz Cardenas, Assistant Manager of Editorial and Production in the Global Communications Department of Bumble and bumble and Director of Global Communications at Bumble and bumble, respectively.

HOW DID YOU GET INTO THE BUSINESS?

Bea: I worked for several years as a styling assistant and loved the creativity of the profession but craved a more structured working environment. I'm Cuban American and bilingual and a PR friend of mine needed someone to join her team to do Hispanic media outreach for a major oral care company. I then transitioned to beauty PR working on a mix of clients: makeup, skincare, home accessories. By far, my favorite beauty category was and still is haircare. I was a Bumble client way before I even joined the company so the fit was incredibly organic.

Julia: I studied in the business school at the Fashion Institute of Technology, and they have you choose your major very early in your college career. So that's when I became immersed in the business of fashion, and it's something I find really interesting. The fashion industry is this massive, highly globalized industry, which is also one of the largest employers in the US. Theres a lot of glamour and so much talent and creativity that is celebrated, and then theres this big machine behind-the-scenes that makes it all happen. 

WHAT'S THE MOST CHALLENGING PART OF YOUR JOB?

Bea: We take a team of our best hairdressers each season to Paris Fashion Week to support our Editorial hairdressers like Neil Moodie and Laurent Phillipon who do shows like Ungaro, Sharon Wauchob, Guy Laroche, and more. I coordinate the day-to-day production logistics and host the beauty press backstage so it's a hectic two weeks for me. However, it's a hectic two weeks in one of the most culturally rich and artistically inspiring cities in the world so I am not complaining! We all come back completely inspired and infuse that back into the brand.

Julia: We sponsor over 30 shows during New York Fashion Week each season, so I would say the high volume of work that comes along with that. Though it's also the most rewarding!

WHAT'S THE BEST PART OF YOUR JOB - ANY PERKS?

Bea: The constant hair complements, I never get tired of them (Thanks, Zoe and Travis!!).

Julia: When getting your hair done can be considered work

Liza Bychkov, Vice President, Shadow PR  

WHO ARE YOUR CLIENTS?

I manage the Fashion and Beauty Division at Shadow PR, with a client roster than spans American Eagle, aerie, 77kids, Armani Exchange, Gap, Superdry, Linea Pelle, Sir Alistair Rai, Isaay.com, DavidBartonGym, Dior Beauty, black 15in1, Refresh Body and others. I work with an incredible team of publicists to conceptualize and execute client strategies, which include media pitches, special events, celebrity activations, buzz-building initiatives and more.  

WHEN DID YOU JOIN YOUR COMPANY?  

Ive worked with Shadow PR Principal, Brad Zeifman since 2003. So when he and his partner, Lisette Sand-Freedman, opened Shadow PR in 2007, there was no question my career would continue with them.

HOW DO YOU COPE WITH THE STRESS OF BEING 'ON-CALL' 24-7?  

I dont look at being on-call 24-7 as a stress, just simply a way of life. Its about being available. Its a lifestyle choice.  

WHY DO YOU STILL DO IT?  

Simply, I seriously love what I do. I consider PR an art form, and Im never without inspiration or passion for what I do. Every day is an opportunity to finally get a "yes" after endless "nos," change a business, influence a decision, make a new contact with an incredible media outlet, learn how to finally wear red lipstick or style a belt over a dress after listening in on an interview, and so on.  Being in PR allows you to experience a confluence of so many different industries and personalities  it never gets dull.   And I work with my best friends every day.  

WHAT MAKES THIS JOB REWARDING?  

Its not about the "thanks," as PR can be a thankless job. Our clients are our partners in every way. We immerse ourselves in their business, from wearing their clothes and makeup, to working out at their gyms and using their hair products. We hear and see things first, before consumers or the press. So a win for them always feels like a win for us.   

WHAT'S THE BEST WORK-RELATED GIFT YOU'VE EVER RECEIVED?  

Hmm, how do I choose? Its definitely a tie between the following treats:   drawers full of Dior Beauty makeup, denim, a facial at La Prairie at the Ritz Carlton and La Perla loungewear (my first gift in PR). 

BIGGEST/MOST-IMPORTANT GOAL SET FOR 2012 - PERSONAL OR WORK-RELATED?  

I just got engaged, so I would be lying if I didnt admit that I dedicate a portion of my weekly conference call with David Barton to my bridal bootcamp. A slimmer self is of course a goal. But beyond that a few cover stories never hurt. 

Carrie Byalick, Senior Vice President of Talent, ID Public Relations; clients include: Andy Samberg and The Lonely Island, Stephen Colbert, Lea Michele, Peter Sarsgaard, Josh Radnor and Paul Giamatti among many talented others.

HOW DID YOU GET INTO THE BUSINESS?

As a student at the Gallatin School at NYU, I was lucky enough to have the opportunity to intern with a number of companies that exposed me to the PR world.  Through a series of internships, I began forging relationships and identifying the ways in which PR spoke to my personality.  

MOST TRAGIC / EMBARRASSING 'LEARNING CURVE' ANECDOTE OR LESSON?

The most embarrassing lesson learned was when I was 21 years old and going to the Emmys for the first time.  No one told me the publicist dress code and so I took it upon myself to pay tribute to Molly Ringwalds Pretty in Pink (1986) with a vintage sea foam green 1950s prom dress.  When I arrived, I asked someone who are all those people in black pantsuits over there??? When they answered, THE PUBLICISTS, I immediately felt sick to my stomach.  Needless to say, in retrospect, that dress was amazing and probably something Rodarte would feature in a new collection.  It just wasn't meant to make a statement on the red carpet that night.  Sadly, Ive never worn it again, but I certainly took note of the all black dress code going forward.  

WHAT'S THE MOST CHALLENGING PART OF YOUR JOB?

Its a tie. Balancing the fine line of being tough but likeable and being all things to all people, while still having time for myself.  

WHAT'S THE BEST PART OF YOUR JOB - ANY PERKS?

There are many perks.  I love that I can be creative and an instrumental component of many individuals careers.  Its exciting because every day is different.  You never know what to expect but thats the fun part.  It keeps you on your toes because youre always in go-mode.  Also, I am grateful to get to travel the world through my job.  Ive gotten to experience some amazing cities with some wonderful people.  

WHAT ADVICE WOULD YOU GIVE TO A RECENT COLLEGE GRAD WHO WANTS TO GET INTO PR?

INTERN! Thats the best advice I would give to someone.  I learned so much through my internships and realized how important it is to start cultivating relationships early on. PAY ATTENTION!  Create opportunities for yourself.  Realize that you have the ability to find a career based on your interests and talents.  Be who you are, but be respectful and open to learning from the people you are under. BE OPEN-MINDED!  I am positive I would not be where I am today if I wasnt open-minded and willing to explore many things.  Dont limit yourself to one idea or one company.  There are many jobs out there but you have to try new things in order to grow in a career.  Sometimes you have to dislike something to find what you really like.  

WHAT'S THE BEST WORK-RELATED GIFT YOU'VE EVER RECEIVED? 

Louboutin boots. End of story. 

BIGGEST/MOST IMPORTANT GOAL SET FOR 2012  PERSONAL OR  WORK-RELATED?

Im always working to balance my personal and professional life.  I think having a balance of both is the most important and challenging hurdle in  most careers.  Over the years, Ive realized how important it is to work hard without sacrificing the time to enjoy your life. We all know how fast it goes by.

Stephanie Horton, Head of Global Communications, Shopbop 

HOW DID YOU GET INTO THE BUSINESS?

I started out in publishing at The New York Times and later Vogue in marketing and promotions and made the natural transition to PR.

WHAT'S THE BEST PART OF YOUR JOB - ANY PERKS?

The ability to meet and work with the most interesting people around the globe.

WHY DO YOU STILL DO IT?

I love the variety of the job.  Some days Im working on public relations; other days Im working events, promotional campaigns or global strategy.

WHAT MAKES THIS JOB REWARDING?

I work with the one of the smartest, innovative teams.  

IF YOU COULD DISPEL ANY MISCONCEPTION OR MYTH REGARDING PR, WHAT WOULD IT BE?

It's much more than one big party.  It's branding, it's analysis, its execution.

BEST ADVICE YOU'VE EVER RECEIVED?

Be consistent.

Julia Sloan, Vice President, Global Communications, NARS Cosmetics  

HOW DID YOU GET INTO THE BUSINESS? 

My love affair with beauty and fashion started at the age of five when I discovered my mothers bright blue Dior eye shadow.  By the time I was eight, I had acquired more makeup than she had ever owned and would regularly have friends over for makeovers and photo shoots.  I started working in PR after an internship in the beauty department of Cosmopolitan magazine peaked my curiosity about the other side of the business.  I went on to work at Tractenberg, a small beauty PR agency, followed by a move in-house at Bumble and Bumble and, later, LVMH where I worked on Givenchy, Guerlain and Pucci.  I finally landed at NARS, where I am today.   

WHAT'S THE MOST CHALLENGING PART OF YOUR JOB?

Prioritizing!  There are always many projects happening at once.     

WHAT'S THE BEST PART OF YOUR JOB - ANY PERKS?

Being passionate about what I do is a big plus -- and working for a brand like NARS is a perk in itself. I have access to the seasons newest colors before theyre available on counters and have the most incredibly range of colors and textures at my fingertips.    Traveling is another great aspect of my position. I love exploring new countries and have been fortunate enough to visit Japan, Hong Kong, Korea, Australia, Mexico and Brazil in recent years for NARS.  

WHY DO YOU STILL DO IT?

I believe in the power of PR and feel it contributes greatly to a brands success.  I personally get a great sense of accomplishment when I see one of my projects succeed and generate a strong return on investment. One of my greatest accomplishments was leading the 15X15 project (a celebration of the brands 15th anniversary) with our Founder and Creative Director, François Nars.  It entailed working with and photographing 15 celebrities for charity. The project received an unbelievable response in the press, among consumers and with retailers.  

WHAT MAKES THIS JOB REWARDING?

I have the great fortune of working with many industry icons such as François Nars, Fabien Baron, Isabella Rossellini, Daphne Guinness and Amber Valetta.  I also work closely with many of the designers we partner with during New York Fashion Week including Kate and Laura Mulleavy of Rodarte, Thakoon Panichgul and Phillip Lim. Its very exciting to be backstage with them at fashion week and see their inspirations come to life.   

WHAT'S THE BEST WORK-RELATED GIFT YOU'VE EVER RECEIVED?

The best work-related gift Ive received was learning to listen to my intuition.      

IF YOU COULD DISPEL ANY MISCONCEPTION OR MYTH REGARDING PR, WHAT WOULD IT BE?

PR/Communications is not just about event planning, sending out press releases and socializing.  Its instrumental for a successful business and can massively increase a brands awareness and desirability. The right placement can drive sales and increase a brands profitability overnight.   

BEST ADVICE YOU'VE EVER RECEIVED?

Dont assume. Ever.  

