10 Pieces to Add to Your Wardrobe in 2010

With the New Year approaching, it is time to go through our wardrobes and refine our style for 2010. There are so many trends and styles out there that it can be hard to know which pieces are the “must-have” items. Here is a list of 10 pieces that every woman needs to add to her collection for the coming year.

1. Stripes

Nautical stripes are hardly a new trend, but give it a French twist or pair it with a military jacket and this trend will be fresh and stylish.



Just Female Oversized Striped Tee, $84.99, atAsos.com and Just Female Oversized Striped Sweat, $76.49, atAsos.com.

2. Sexy Shorts

Sexy shorts or “hot pants” are all over the spring 2010 runways. So hit the gym and get yourself ready to sport these babies with a long blazer or a loose flowy blouse. If you are still too bashful to bare that much skin, try them with tights and you’ll still look fashion forward.

Gryphon Sequin Shorts, $370, at Shopbop.com and Alice + Olivia Candy Cuff Shorts, $154, at Shopbop.com.



3. Leather Skirt

Leather is a must-have for every woman’s wardrobe, but in 2010 the leather skirt is going to be one of the sleekest and sexiest pieces. Rock it with a tee for a simple and funky vibe, or add a soft sheer blouse and a pair of heels to keep it elegant.

byCorpus Faux Leather Back-Zip Skirt, $68, at Urbanoutfitters.com and Urban Renewal Red Leather Mini Skirt, $58, at Urbanoutfitters.com.

4. Printed/Patterned Pants

Printed and patterned pants are bringing a whole new selection of wardrobe options in 2010. Florals, stripes, graphic prints, bright or subtle, skinny or wide leg; anything goes when it comes to this trend. Shirts are always in fashion, but you have to make sure that the fit is perfect.

Motel Baroque Print Trousers, $68, at Asos.com and Something Else Printed Drawcord Harem Pants, $127, at Asos.com.

5. Knee-High and Over-the-Knee Socks

This year thigh-high boots were on every woman’s radar, so this trend should come as no surprise. Knee/thigh-high socks will become a defining accessory to work into your wardrobe. Plus, they add even more style to the upcoming shorts trend.

Solid Knee-Highs in grey, black, or purple, $12.50 each, at J. Crew.com.

6. The Jumpsuit

Jumpsuits are holding their spot in the spotlight for 2010. This playful trend is a perfect summer staple and can be dressed up with jewelry and heels or paired down with flats and a fun print.

Floral Paisley Smocked Jumpsuit, $128, at Freepeople.com and Russian Hill Strapless Onesie, $315, at Freepeople.com.

7. Flats

Our feet can expect a break from the outlandish, towering shoes that we have been wearing. Many women will be disappointed by this more casual trend, but think of Kate Moss running around London in her chic flats and you may get inspired. So, forget blisters and bandages and embrace this sleek and simple staple.

Tory Burch Metallic Reva Ballet Flats, $195, at Shopbop.com and Tory Burch Abby Snake Print Flats, $225, at Shopbop.com.

8. Trousers

Slouchy, loose, pleated, and pegged trousers were all over the S/S 2010 runways. This trend was popular in the ’80s, but in 2010 the styles are new and fresh and come in an assortment of fabrics.

Alexander McQueen Pleat-Front Pants, $875, at Bergdorfgoodman.com and Giorgio Armani Tie Front Trousers, $1,225, at Bergdorfgoodman.com.

9. The Boyfriend Blazer

One piece of clothing that has surely caught your attention this year is the “boyfriend blazer” and it’s staying strong next year too. This classic can be worn with trousers, leggings, shorts, skirts–you name it. This classic piece will add style to every outfit! All you need is one serious blazer to keep your wardrobe running smoothly.

Georgie Boyfriend Blazer, $305, at Revolveclothing.com and Free People Vice Studded Blazer in Washed Black, $148, at Revolveclothing.com.

10. Sheer Blouse

A sheer blouse can add a pretty playful touch to a basic outfit. Sheer fabrics can be gathered, pleated, blown, and draped to create luminous and delicate texture to your outfit. Pair this trend with sexy shorts or loosely tuck it into your leather skirt.

Chris Benz Resort Blouse with Beaded Trim, $635, at Shopbop.com and Haute Hippie Shooting Star Top, $276.50, at Shopbop.com.

