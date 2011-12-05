10 Perfect Holiday Party Dresses For Under $100

Tis’ the season of our very favorite unnecessary splurge…the holiday party dress! Except this time, no need for post-buyers remorse. Lucky for you, all of these guilt-free options are $100 and under– yay!
And with all of the holiday parties and (dreaded) annual family gatherings coming up this next month, you’re probably going to need a few more dresses to spice up your December wardrobe…right? Besides, who doesn’t love an excuse for a new addition to your closet?
This holiday season, dare to be the best dressed employee at the annual work party– or just the best dressed cousin at a family get-together with these holiday party-approved options.
From our fast-fashion favorites like ASOS, H&M, and Topshop, to some deals and steals from stylish labels like Rachel Roy and Free People— you can effortlessly look like a million bucks, while spending just a fraction.
So, as our little gift to you, we’ve rounded up ten of our very favorite holiday dresses.
Breakfast at Tiffany's meets 60s flower child...why not? Not to mention the gorgeous lilac color of this simple frock.
Gathered lace dress, $90, at Anthropologie.
It's flirty enough for a holiday party thanks to the short-ish hemline, but conservative enough for a family dinner thanks to the high neckline. So sit back, and let the dress do the talking.
Lace dress, $75, at ASOS.
Pleats are one of the best tricks in the book for hiding any extra holiday pounds-- plus looking super chic in the meantime, of course.
Pleated dress, $25, at Forever21.
There's nothing we don't love about this boho-chic look. Nicole Richie would totally give this her seal of approval, too.
Sheer oversized dress, $98, at Free People.
The 3/4 sleeves are the perfect solution to wearing color in the winter. Just add a pair of black tights, and you're ready to brave the cold.
Lace detailed dress, $50, at H&M.
We just can't get enough of this bold color blocking combo! Make sure all eyes are on you at your next holiday party in this fun frock.
Pleated vintage dress, $80, at ModCloth.
This is the perfect dress from transforming from day-to-night. The elastic waistline is also great for concealing any unwanted tummy bulge!
Print dress, $89, at Rachel Roy.
This emerald hue will look flawless on any skin complexion, from fair to dark. And we're totally loving the key-hole neckline.
Maxi dress, $100, at Topshop.
Standout at a holiday work party in this gorgeous plum color. Plus, the slinky material and open-back is just the right amount of sexy (not skanky).
Open-back silk dress, $69, at Urban Outfitters.
Even at a family get-together, you don't have to sacrifice style in this Zara dress. And the affordable price tag doesn't hurt either.
Combined chiffon dress, $40, at Zara.