10 Perfect Holiday Party Dresses For Under $100

10 Perfect Holiday Party Dresses For Under $100

10 Perfect Holiday Party Dresses For Under $100
Tis’ the season of our very favorite unnecessary splurge…the holiday party dress! Except this time, no need for post-buyers remorse. Lucky for you, all of these guilt-free options are $100 and under– yay!

And with all of the holiday parties and (dreaded) annual family gatherings coming up this next month, you’re probably going to need a few more dresses to spice up your December wardrobe…right? Besides, who doesn’t love an excuse for a new addition to your closet?

This holiday season, dare to be the best dressed employee at the annual work party– or just the best dressed cousin at a family get-together with these holiday party-approved options.

From our fast-fashion favorites like ASOS, H&M, and Topshop, to some deals and steals from stylish labels like Rachel Roy and Free People— you can effortlessly look like a million bucks, while spending just a fraction.

So, as our little gift to you, we’ve rounded up ten of our very favorite holiday dresses.

1 of 10

Breakfast at Tiffany's meets 60s flower child...why not? Not to mention the gorgeous lilac color of this simple frock.

Gathered lace dress, $90, at Anthropologie.

It's flirty enough for a holiday party thanks to the short-ish hemline, but conservative enough for a family dinner thanks to the high neckline. So sit back, and let the dress do the talking.

Lace dress, $75, at ASOS.

Pleats are one of the best tricks in the book for hiding any extra holiday pounds-- plus looking super chic in the meantime, of course.

Pleated dress, $25, at Forever21.

There's nothing we don't love about this boho-chic look. Nicole Richie would totally give this her seal of approval, too.

Sheer oversized dress, $98, at Free People.

The 3/4 sleeves are the perfect solution to wearing color in the winter. Just add a pair of black tights, and you're ready to brave the cold.

Lace detailed dress, $50, at H&M.

We just can't get enough of this bold color blocking combo! Make sure all eyes are on you at your next holiday party in this fun frock.

Pleated vintage dress, $80, at ModCloth.

This is the perfect dress from transforming from day-to-night. The elastic waistline is also great for concealing any unwanted tummy bulge!

Print dress, $89, at Rachel Roy.

This emerald hue will look flawless on any skin complexion, from fair to dark. And we're totally loving the key-hole neckline. 

Maxi dress, $100, at Topshop.

Standout at a holiday work party in this gorgeous plum color. Plus, the slinky material and open-back is just the right amount of sexy (not skanky).

Open-back silk dress, $69, at Urban Outfitters.

Even at a family get-together, you don't have to sacrifice style in this Zara dress.  And the affordable price tag doesn't hurt either.

Combined chiffon dress, $40, at Zara.

