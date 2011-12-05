10 Perfect Holiday Party Dresses For Under $100

Tis’ the season of our very favorite unnecessary splurge…the holiday party dress! Except this time, no need for post-buyers remorse. Lucky for you, all of these guilt-free options are $100 and under– yay!

And with all of the holiday parties and (dreaded) annual family gatherings coming up this next month, you’re probably going to need a few more dresses to spice up your December wardrobe…right? Besides, who doesn’t love an excuse for a new addition to your closet?

This holiday season, dare to be the best dressed employee at the annual work party– or just the best dressed cousin at a family get-together with these holiday party-approved options.

From our fast-fashion favorites like ASOS, H&M, and Topshop, to some deals and steals from stylish labels like Rachel Roy and Free People— you can effortlessly look like a million bucks, while spending just a fraction.

So, as our little gift to you, we’ve rounded up ten of our very favorite holiday dresses.