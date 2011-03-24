StyleCaster
10 Perfect Bridesmaids Dresses You Wish Would Get Picked

Kerry Pieri
by
There are few times in life when you allow other people to choose an expensive dress for you, which you will then have to purchase whether you find it flattering or even attractive, and which you will eventually have to wear next to a slew of other girls in the exact same dress. It’s called being a selfless, loving bridesmaid with no taffeta issues and a love of dyeable shoes.

I know you’ll wear whatever is chosen for you with a smile before you drop it at the Good Will, but click through for ten perfect dresses you wish your bride friend would choose for you. Hey, maybe even Facebook this to her after. If you’re going to spend over $500, it might as well be on Philip Lim.

Robert Rodriguez cheetah dress, $365, at Intermix

Alice + Olivia yellow dress, $370, at Net-a-Porter

3.1 Philip Lim dress, $725, at Net-a-Porter

Topshop tiered dress, $135, at Topshop

Topshop cream dress, $85, from Topshop

Ted Baker dress, $410.60, at Asos

Asos printed maxi dress, $116.55, at Asos

J.Crew navy one shoulder dress, $265, at J.Crew

Elizabeth and James dress, $589, at MyTheresa

Alice + Olivia silk dress, $300, at Net-a-Porter

