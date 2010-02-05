10 Nutritious Snack Ideas to Eat On The Go

Weve all been there; youve been running around all day when suddenly youre struck with a pang of hunger. Not only do you still have hours to go before you can get home, but youve also started feeling that mid-afternoon energy slump. With Fashion Week quickly approaching, this is something that is on our minds more than ever. Rushing around the city from show to show, we’ll need all the energy we can get. Of course, the easiest thing to do would be to stop at the closest hot-dog stand and grab a salty carb-filled pretzel, but while this may be the easy choice, it’s definitely not the wisest.

Before you reach for that quick fix, take a look at our list of nutritious on-the-go snacks that you can easily stash in that oversized purse we know youre toting around. So, while youre jetting around town this fashion week, make sure you keep that metabolism going with some of these easy, healthy, and delicious grab-and-go snacks.

Trust us, a ziplock bag will become your new best friend!



1. Fiber One Cereal

Fiber One offers five varieties of delicious and fiber-filled cereals that are sure to keep your hunger at bay for hours. Try the caramel delight, which offers 35 percent of your recommended daily fiber. If that’s not enough, try the honey clusters, which have a whopping 13 grams of fiber in every one cup serving. Just measure out a cup of cereal, put it in a ziplock bag, and you’ll be good to go!



2. Luna Bars



Luna bars are packed with nutritious ingredients like whole grains, soy, and nuts — and surprise surprise, they taste amazing too. Luna Bars were created by and for women who crave a delicious and nutrient-filled snack. They come in 16 different flavors, but a couple of our favorites are the Lemon Zest and the Nutz Over Chocolate.

3. LesserEvil Krinkle Sticks

There is nothing worse then opening up a snack bag and finding that there are 8 chips in the whole bag, but with LesserEvil Krinkle sticks, you can eat 40 sticks for only 110 Calories! The baked veggie krinkle sticks are made withfive real vegetables (broccoli, spinach,cilantro, corn and potato) for a quick dose of nutrients while you’re on the go.



4. Funky Monkey Freeze Dried Fruit



Whatever your fruit of choice may be, Funky Monkey has it. The best part is that each ounce of this delicious snack contains three full servings of real fruit without any added sugars. Our choice: the bananamon.



5. Homemade Fruit and Nut Mix

The easiest way to get in all of your fiber-filled nuts is to make your own batch of trail mix. Separate the mixture into ziplock bags and you have the perfect on-the-go snack. Try mixing raw almonds, cashews, dried cranberries, small pieces of dried pineapple, and sunflower seeds for a tasty treat that provides both sweet and salty flavors.

6. Wasa Crackers with Part Skim String Cheese



Pair a fiber-filled cracker with a good source of protein, like part skim mozzarella string cheese. The combination of protein, calcium, and whole grains is guaranteed to satisfy your hunger and will give you that much-needed boost of energy when you’re in a lull.

7. Rice Cakes with JIF On-the-Go Peanut Butter Cups

What’s not to love about peanut butter, our all time favorite childhood snack? Spread a tablespoon of reduced fat peanut butter (only 90 calories) on a whole grain rice cake for a quick but filling treat. There are countless flavors of rice cakes to choose from, but the apple cinnamon is our personal favorite.



8. Edamame



This yummy soybean is the perfect snack! Simple to cook the night before, you can easily put this snack into a ziplock bag and eat cold the next day. A half cup serving of shelled edamame contains 9 grams of fiber, 11 grams of protein, and a ton of vitamins (A, C, iron, calcium). Any way you slice it, you just can’t go wrong with edamame.

9. Tuna Mixed with Hummus

Okay, we know it may sound strange, but trust us when we say, you’ve got to try this one. The hummus acts as a great substitute for calorie-packed mayonnaise in a tuna salad dish. Just mix the chickpea-based spread in with the tuna as you would stir in mayo for tuna salad. This is the perfect snack if you are in the office or somewhere with refrigerator access.

10. Raw Sweet Potato Sticks



We all know carrot sticks are a great nutritious snack, but let’s switch it up a bit. Sweet potatoes are virtually fat free and loaded with essential vitamins and minerals. Simply slice a sweet potato into french fry sized sticks and eat them plain or with your favorite dip.

