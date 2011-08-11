10 Newbies to Watch Out For On The Red Carpet

Here at StyleCaster, we are constantly on the lookout for the coolest girls on the red carpets. A few months ago, we introduced you to the killer looks from the likes ofHailee Steinfeld and Emma Roberts -and just look at where our little style stars are now: red carpet domination.
As these ladies graduate into the fashion big leagues (I think I just shed a tear) a new crop of it-girls have been popping up in their Christopher Kane, Rodarte and Versace. From a Mad Men starlet to a top model and an academy award nominee, their credentials are diverse, but their ensembles thus far have all been outstanding.
Click through for the most promising silver screen newbies to keep your eyes on as they hit the red carpets!
Step aside, Natalie Portman, these girls are on their way to some serious red carpet style icon status.
Not only does Jessica Chastain already have some serious acting cred from staring in both the Cannes-winning The Tree of Life as well as The Help, she's also been showing up to the red carpets in stellar looks from the likes of Zac Posen, Bottega Veneta and Roland Mouret.
You might know her as little Sally Draper from Mad Men, but Kiernan Shipka is making quite the name for herself as a budding fashionista. That's her above in a Ferragamo look straight off the runway, which I'm guessing was custom made, because at eleven years old, the sample size might have been a bit large for her.
We've already done some serious obsessing over Chloë Moretz; at only fourteen, the girl counts Christopher Kane as one of her favorite designers. And yes, that's Versace she's wearing above.
You may recognize Analeigh Tipton from Cycle 11 of ANTM, or, maybe you were able to peel your eyes away from Ryan Gosling long enough to notice this beauty when you were watching Crazy, Stupid Love. I would say that she gave Emma Stone a run for her money at the film's premiere in this J. Mendel dress - watch out for this girl.
I knew that Bailee Madison had wisdom beyond her years when she almost out-funnied Adam Sandler starring alongside him in Just Go With It. And clearly, this maturity shows through in her fashion-forward yet perfectly age appropriate red carpet ensembles.
Apparently, Nicola Peltz's dad is like, a billionaire, so let's just say that the girl has used her resources very wisely and is no stranger to the step and repeat. Expect to see much more of Peltz and her stellar red carpet looks in the coming months, as she'll be starring in Eye of the Hurricane later this year.
Kathyrn Newton got her big acting break this year when she appeared alongside Cameron Diaz and Justin Timberlake in Bad Teacher, so I'm sure we'll be seeing much more of her in the near future. Newton caught my eye at the Teen Choice Awards as a standout in this bold ensemble among peers donned in what looked like a bunch of bad homecoming dresses.
Showing up in that blue Prada dress at a Midnight in Paris photocall during the Cannes Film Festival proved that Léa Seydoux was a girl after my own heart. Seeing as she's set to star in a few more blockbusters later this year, I will be anxiously awaiting to peek at what Lea pulls out for her many red carpet appearances.
Saoirse Ronan was a vision in that red Rodarte dress at this year's Met Ball. You probably recognize her as the Academy Award nominated supporting actress from that little film, Atonement. Saoirse is set to appear aside fellow red carpet standout, Keira Knightley, again in 2012's Anna Karenina - which I'm sure is going to have an amazing period wardrobe.
Japanese actress Rinko Kikuchi is no stranger to the fashion set, I mean, she's practically BFF's with Karl Lagerfeld. With fashion month quickly approaching, you bet I'm going to be on the lookout for this burgeoning style setter.