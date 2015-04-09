10 Movies That Offer Serious Coachella Outfit Inspiration

Bust out your flower crowns and denim cutoffs, music festival season is officially here! The holy grail—Coachella, of course—kicks off this weekend with a kick-ass musical lineup that includes Drake and AC/DC, and what’s sure to be a parade of boho style that the event has become known for.

Not heading west this year? That doesn’t mean you can’t dress the part! Here, we’ve rounded up 10 movies from which to glean some serious Coachella outfit inspo! Check out the trailers below, and—if Coachella isn’t in the cards this weekend—why not watch them all on Amazon TV?

1. Almost Famous

This movie is pretty much the embodiment of festival fashion. Penny Lane, played by Kate Hudson, is our muse for everything 1970s, with her tan shearling jacket, blue-tinted shades, flared jeans, and curly hair.

2. A Walk on the Moon

“A Walk on the Moon” features an amazing Woodstock scene, so naturally we had to pull some Coachella fashion inspiration from the film. Pair a bell-sleeved minidress with an adorable flower crown, and get ready to have a serious dance party.

3. Laurel Canyon

If peasant tops and bell bottoms aren’t your thing, take some festival inspiration from the film “Laurel Canyon” and celebrate with some killer rock and roll looks. Pair your favorite band T-shirt with ripped jeans for a slightly harder take on festival style.

4. Taking Woodstock

Retelling the story of the most famous concert of all time, it’s pretty obvious that this film makes the list. Create the perfect “Taking Woodstock” inspired look with floral pieces, fringe, and wide-legged pants.

5. Across the Universe

Unleash your inner flower child and take some festival fashion cues from this groovy movie. Retelling the 60’s with music solely from the Beatles’ greatest hits, “Across the Universe” celebrates not only the music, but the fashion of the 1960s.

6. Forrest Gump

Who didn’t fall in love with Jenny, played by Robin Wright? Whether your style leans toward bohemian 1960s or Studio 54-ready ’70s glam, Jenny did it all.

7. Spring Breakers

Get ready to unleash your wild child and recreate looks this Harmony Korine-directed crime-comedy. While the film consisted mostly of scantily-clad bathing suits, there’s a good chance your Coachella weekend in the scorching desert heat will as well. Pair a colorful bikini with a pair of high waisted shorts and get ready to let loose!

8. Wanderlust

Telling the story of an urban couple who was forced to live in a hippie commune after the economic crash, this flick provides some excellent modern hippie inspiration. Jennifer Aniston’s look was all about comfort in this film, so pair an easygoing tank with your favorite distressed denim shorts, while rocking some seriously wavy hair.

9. Dazed and Confused

“Dazed and Confused” not only launched the career of Matthew McConaughey, it also serves as some serious festival fashion inspiration. Set in the late 1970s, it’s packed with floral patterns, bell bottoms, and long wavy hair (with a middle part, of course).

10. Flashback

Telling the story of an on-the-run hippie, “Flashback” is the perfect source for some 70’s fashion inspo. Match the fashion of this film by putting together the perfect boho-chic ensemble consisting of a flowy maxi dress and loose pigtails.