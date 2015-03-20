The Top 10 Emojis on Venmo (Hint: You’re Spending Too Much on Wine and Pizza)

Topping the list of things you already know, but don’t want to admit to, Quartz recently analyzed the most popular Emojis on Venmo (because important), taking into account 800,000 transactions over a week to determine what we are all spending our cash on. The consensus: wine, pizza, beer, and general partying.

For Venmo virgins, here’s a little background: Every transaction made on the peer-to-peer money transfer app asks for a description to let each party know what the money is for. This information appears in a public newsfeed, and anyone who frequents the app will know users are more likely to fill the description field with an Emoji than any actual English.

If you’re a Venmo user, we bet the app’s top 10 most used Emojis will come as no surprise. Here they are, along with the number of times they were used during the study period:

1. Pizza (17,470)

2. Wine (12,454)

3. Two Beer Mugs Clinking (11,590)

4. Exploding Party Hat (8,315)

5. Heart (6,969)

6. Dancing Woman in Red Dress (6,572)

7. Kissing Face (6,370)

8. Tropical Cocktail (5,767)

9. House Beside Big Tree (5,410)

10. Single Beer (5,384)

At first glance we assumed the ninth Emoji indicates rent payments between housemates—but judging by the theme of Emoji use, it probably represents payments for wild house parties. So there you have it folks: A roundup of things we’re using Venmo to pay for, perhaps an all too telling look at how we are spending our hard earned cash.