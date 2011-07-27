StyleCaster
10 Mood-Boosting Accessories That Are Sure To Make You Smile

10 Mood-Boosting Accessories That Are Sure To Make You Smile

10 Mood-Boosting Accessories That Are Sure To Make You Smile
Ever have one of those days when you wake up on the wrong side of the bed and no matter how hard everyone around you tries (or how many Ryan Gosling clips you watch on YouTube) you can’t seem to crack a smile? Sometimes finding a remedy is easier than you think — you can perk yourself up just by piling on some super cute accessories! A hint of vivid neon, a few sweet charms or some friendship bracelets to provide a bit of nostalgia won’t only brighten up your outfit, they’ll brighten up your mood. We’ve found ten delightful accessories that will surely help you put on a happy face while keeping you looking chic. Enjoy!

Set of 5 Braced-Lets, $25, at Opening Ceremony

Q-POT. Wafflecone necklace ($155) and ice cream charms ($60), at Opening Ceremony

Yummy Milk & Cookie earrings, $12, at Fred Flare

Talking Heads bracelet, $175, at Venessa Arizaga

MONO skull charm bracelet, $15.73, at Colette

BFF Studs, $40, at Bing Bang

Tre Anita bubble ring, $85, at Kirna Zabete

Set of 4 friendship bracelets, $48, at DANNIJO

Pom Pom party necklace, $45, at Madewell

Louise Gray Lion Face Pendant Necklace, $250, at ASOS

