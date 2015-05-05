StyleCaster
11 Met Gala Doppelgangers, 2015 Edition

The fashion at this year’s Costume Institute Benefit—a.k.a. the Metropolitan Museum of Art Gala—was certainly was better than the last few years, when it felt like everyone was too afraid to end up on worst-dressed lists to really go for it.

But while most went for it—though some stars didn’t exactly stick to the “China: Through the Looking Glass” theme—we did notice that quite a few celebrities in attendance looked as if they were channeling other famous folks with their looks.

You know what that means: It’s time for our annual edition of Met Gala Doppelgangers! 

Whether it was Kris Jenner doing her best Adam Lambert, or Rihanna channeling a cartoon king, here are 11 celebrity lookalikes straight from the 2015 Met Gala.

Kris Jenner and Adam Lambert

Anne Hathaway and Silas from "The Da Vinci Code"

Jessica Chastain and Jessica Chastain and Jessica Chastain

Kendall Jenner and this bag of limes in a net.

Solange Knowles and planet earth

Sarah Jessica Parker and this "goth fire" stock image.

Katie Holmes and Louise Brooks

Ivanka Trump and the Greek flag

Kim Kardashian and Beyoncé, circa 2012.

Rihanna and a "king" stock photo.

Amal Clooney and the dancing lady emoji

