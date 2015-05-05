11 Met Gala Doppelgangers, 2015 Edition

The fashion at this year’s Costume Institute Benefit—a.k.a. the Metropolitan Museum of Art Gala—was certainly was better than the last few years, when it felt like everyone was too afraid to end up on worst-dressed lists to really go for it.

But while most went for it—though some stars didn’t exactly stick to the “China: Through the Looking Glass” theme—we did notice that quite a few celebrities in attendance looked as if they were channeling other famous folks with their looks.

You know what that means: It’s time for our annual edition of Met Gala Doppelgangers!

Whether it was Kris Jenner doing her best Adam Lambert, or Rihanna channeling a cartoon king, here are 11 celebrity lookalikes straight from the 2015 Met Gala.