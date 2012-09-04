10 Most Memorable Celebrity Front Row Moments at Fashion Week

While the most important part of fashion week may be watching the lovely new clothes saunter down the runway for the approval (and sometimes disapproval) of the world’s most major fashion editors, it’s also really fun to see who makes the cut when it comes to the front row.

It’s an honor to be seated in the front row of any fashion show, but where celebrities are concerned, it’s a business. Having an A-lister being photographed at your show definitely brings you a ton of press. For example, we’d be willing to bet that the second news broke that Beyoncé made a surprise appearance at the J. Crew show, their site crashed.

As we approach the kickoff of New York Fashion Week (two days, people!), we decided to round up the ten most memorable front rows. Click through the gallery above and enjoy the stargazing!