10 Luxury Beauty Sets to Gift This Holiday Season

Luxury beauty sets are the perfect holiday gift—from cosmetics to skin care, we came up with our top ten favorite beauty sets for this holiday season.

In getting together this “best of” list, we made sure to include only the kits with the finest products, and a little bit of personality. From funky pop culture-inspired packaging to top-quality cosmetic brushes good enough to be used by professional make-up artists, these are some of the most unique and exclusive beauty sets out there!

These kits make for versatile gifts that can be tailored to suite practically anyone on your gift list. Have a girlfriend who is a total make-up junkie? We found some great color palettes for her to add to her collection. Is your mother obsessed with high-end skin care? There are several luxury beauty sets from leaders in anti-aging skincare like La Mer and Clarisonic® that are sure to put a wrinkle-free smile on her face. These beauty sets are also great for those of you who are constantly traveling, either for work or for pleasure. Compact and all-inclusive, many of the kits on our list can cover all your beauty needs, so you can pack light and look your best.

This unique NARS gift set was inspired by Edie Sedgwick, Andy Warhol's most memorable muse and the classic 1960's "It-Girl." Packaged in an authentic 16mm-film canister, this set of lipstick, eyeliner, shadow and blush comes in natural nudes, shimmering peaches and light pinks. Perfect for your pop art-loving pals, this kit offers universally flattering shades, with a hint of flare. NARS 'Andy Warhol' Edie Gift Set; $75; shop.nordstrom.com Laura Mercier's thought of everything with this collection. With a set of versatile shades for your cheeks, lips and eyes that match every skin tone, this kit is appropriate for all your pals, from the glamazon to the girl next door. This chic cosmetic case comes with all the tools you need for expert application, and it lives up to its name and takes you from day-to-night in seconds. Laura Mercier Day-to-Night Neutrals Colour/Brush Kit; $125; saksfifthavenue.com Get glowing, healthier skin in just 60 seconds a day! Clarisonic's patented sonic technology cleanses six times better than your hands alone. In addition to the cleansing device, this exclusive set comes with cleansers, creams, serums and a daily face peel from six of the bestselling skincare brands that will help reduce wrinkles and restore youthful radiance. Clarisonic® Plus Sonic Skin Cleansing Anti–Aging Radiance Collection; $225; sephora.com Our favorite creative director has ventured into the cosmetics industry! Karl Lagerfeld has joined with Japanese cosmetic brand Shu Uemura to create an exclusive luxury collection. Karl brings the luxury and style of CHANEL to this line, making sure that every product is made with the upmost precision and quality. This limited edition eye shadow and blush palette comes with deep, velvety shades, that are all coordinated around rich bordeaux. Karl for Shu eye & cheek Palette Prestigious Bordeaux; $65; shuuemura-usa.com Pay homage to New York City with this collection of ten mini Bond No. 9 fragrances. Named for the address of its headquarters (9 Bond Street,) this brand celebrates the city that never sleeps. This collection has a special scent inspired by each major neighborhood in Manhattan, packaged in an exquisitely embossed coffret. Perfect for anyone currently living in the Big Apple, or looking for that extra push to move there! Bond No. 9 New York - The Perfumista's Perfect Ten; $250; saksfifthavenue.com We're not sure which part we like better – the make-up or the case! This adorable beauty set comes with all your essential cosmetics in universally flattering shades, stocked with the coveted M·A·C Lipglass, blush, eye liner, lipstick and mini powder brush. Sold exclusively at Nordstrom's, this kit is packaged in a gorgeous mint green cushion case, with a flirty black bow detail. M·A·C 'Sinfully Chic' Face Kit (Nordstrom Exclusive); $70; shop.nordstrom.com These artistry brushes by CHANEL let you become your own professional make-up artist. Carefully selected by CHANEL Makeup Studio, this complete set of five has a brush meticulously crafted to apply every type of make-up, from eye shadow to foundation to blush. Packed in a classic CHANEL makeup bag, you will be perfectly equipped to tackle even the most complex make-up tricks. Chanel Les Pinceaux Essential Brush Set; $225; shop.nordstrom.com What Hollywood starlet doesn't credit La Mer for their flawless skin? Yea, we couldn't think of anyone either. With nutrient-rich ingredients from Mother Nature herself, La Mer is the crème de la crème (sorry, we had to) of skincare. This travel-sized set comes with all the essentials to get started on your way toward flawless, luminous skin. La Mer Beyond Radiance Collection; $310; bloomingdales.com They had us at "champagne." Founded in 1976 by Hubert d'Ornano, Sisley-Paris is offering this limited edition fragrance and shower gel kit just in time for the holidays. With a scent that's both masculine and intense, packaged in a uniquely designed gift box, this set is perfect for that special friend who has a love for one-of-a-kind luxury products. Sisley-Paris Dove Eau de Campagne Kit; $132; saksfifthavenue.com This mini make-up kit is a great gift for anyone who's constantly traveling or jumping from meeting to drinks to dinner without time to freshen up at home. The set packs a lot of bang for your buck, with six of Trish McEvoy's performance-driven brushes and a double-decker palette of customizable shades for eye, face and lip color. Whether stowed in your carry-on or in your favorite tote, we have no doubt this will become a staple in your daily routine. Trish McEvoy Voyager Collection Glamorous Beauty Kit; $85; trishmcevoy.com




















