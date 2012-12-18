10 Last-Minute Holiday Gifting Ideas for Your Loved Ones

From Last-Minute Entertaining to Last-Minute Winter Getaways, StyleCaster brings you the best Last-Minute Gifting ideas to help you prepare for the very fast approaching [Well, who are we kidding? It’s already here] holiday season.
So the holidays are here and you have a few too many people left on your shopping list than you’d like to admit? Sounds familiar. We’ve all been there before, but we at StyleCaster would like to think that we’ve perfected the art of last minute holiday gifting (what can we say, we work better under pressure). From statement making clutches, to party-perfect accessories, we’ve selected ten items that’ll more than make up for your procrastination. In fact, you’ll have all your friends thinking you’re a gift-giving connoisseur. You can thank us later.
Plus, if you're an American Express Card member enrolled in the Membership Rewards program, you've got it easy when it comes to last minute shopping. Skip the stress and chaos of visiting the mall, and have the option to pay in full, or even partially, with points on Amazon. Or turn points into e-gift cards at a bevy of your favorite retailers!
Need some last minute gift giving ideas for the holidays? Click through the slideshow to see out our top picks!
Fun, wild clutches are one of our top go-to gifts—they are one of those things that people love, but rarely purchase for themselves. Surprise your friends with this edgy, bold-hued piece, and go the extra mile by filling it with other goodies: roll on perfume, tickets to an upcoming concert or a gift card to her favorite store, for starters. Topshop Studded Suede Clutch; $76; at topshop.com
We are well aware of the (unfair) stigma against giving socks as presents. However, we for one would love to receive a pair of these luxuriously cozy, cable-knit wool socks that are stylish to boot! Sabrina Slipper Sock; $98.50; at clubmonaco.com
Sparkly belts are the perfect way to upgrade a boring LBD to a cocktail party perfect ensemble. Glitter Round-Buckle Skinny Belt; $34.50; at jcrew.com
If you want to give the gift of experience, there's nothing like gifting tickets to a live show.
The holidays may sadly be coming to a close, but the cold weather is bound to linger around for a while longer. Gift your friend a present that’s as adorable as it is practical with this pair of faux (cruelty-free!) fur earmuffs. Glitz & Haze Earmuffs; $68; at anthropologie.com
Nothing screams winter comfort like a pair of plaid flannel pajamas. Perfect for the homebody on your list, combine this gift with a box of deliciously rich hot cocoa mix, a feel-good film and a night dedicated to a girls-only movie marathon. The Dreamer Flannel Pajama; $49.50; at victoriassecret.com
In an ideal world, we'd be able to buy all our friends and family members the latest iPhone. In the real world, we console our friends who couldn't upgrade by gifting them a super-fun and durable iPhone 4/4S case for the holidays.
Give the rest of the friends on your list a chance to shine with The New Black Madeline Poole Nail Polish Set. Complete with four vibrant, micro-fine sparkle shades and a striping brush, their nail situation with be set for the rest of the holiday season. The New Black Madeline Poole Nail Polish Set; $24; at urbanoutfitters.com
This is the peak season for cosmetics, with tons of limited edition palettes on sale in every color combination imaginable. We’re lusting after this Dior Celebration Eye Palette, which supplies four eye shadow shades, a primer, an eye pencil and a mini-mascara to create the perfect smoky eye. Celebration Collection Eye Palette; $65; at sephora.com
If you’re the fashionista of the group, help you’re your less stylistically-inclined friends by gifting them a statement piece sure to complete their holiday party get-up—these sequined shorts definitely fit the bill. Sequinned Short; $49.90; at zara.com