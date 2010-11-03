10 Lace-Up Booties Under $150

This morning I had a sad fashion moment when I woke up ready to pair my ankle tights with peep-toe clogs only to realize that unless I wanted to lose a toe mid-day to the dropping mercury, then I better swap out those babies or start scouring for a pair of full length tights asap. Alas, I reached for the tights. But this fashion dilemma made me fully aware that I am in serious need of some cozy, warm boots to start sporting as my daily foot candy.
The ten lace-up boots in the slide show above are all ones that I’d actually wear, and they appease all of my split fashion personalities too the biker chick (or at least the one I dream of being), the Mainer (I’m from there, guilty), the leopard lady, and on and on. I had to throw in one peep-toed pair, though they were just too cute to resist. (Plus, I’m known to have an affinity for a good shoe and socks pairing).
Happy shoe shopping!
I am officially crowning leopard as the must-have print of the season, but I don't think I'm the first one. ASOS ANGER leather lace up wedge boots, $129.30, at ASOS
This would be my inner biker chick on the loose. Bakers combat boots, $89.95, at Bakers
Something about these Sperry Top-Siders make me feel home. Sperry Top-Sider ladyfish boots, $98, at Macy's
One lucky lady in our office sports these booties on a weekly basis and I swoon every time (don't tell her I said so). Nine West suede 'Donley' bootie, $129, at Nine West
I was once told by an anonymous boy at the beach that his dating deal breaker involves girls wearing chunky heeled boots. Needless to say, it does not deter me from lusting over this pair. Kelsi Dagger army green lace-up boots, $99, at Revolve Clothing
If you go for basic black, at least spice it up with a little buckle action and a warm lining. ALDO black lace-up boots with treaded sole, $130, at ALDO
And for the final pair had to throw in a peep-toe pair. You can easily stay just as warm by pairing them with tights or some cute socks. ASOS Troy lace up buckle wedges, $68.96, at ASOS