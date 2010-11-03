10 Lace-Up Booties Under $150

This morning I had a sad fashion moment when I woke up ready to pair my ankle tights with peep-toe clogs only to realize that unless I wanted to lose a toe mid-day to the dropping mercury, then I better swap out those babies or start scouring for a pair of full length tights asap. Alas, I reached for the tights. But this fashion dilemma made me fully aware that I am in serious need of some cozy, warm boots to start sporting as my daily foot candy.

The ten lace-up boots in the slide show above are all ones that I’d actually wear, and they appease all of my split fashion personalities too the biker chick (or at least the one I dream of being), the Mainer (I’m from there, guilty), the leopard lady, and on and on. I had to throw in one peep-toed pair, though they were just too cute to resist. (Plus, I’m known to have an affinity for a good shoe and socks pairing).

Happy shoe shopping!