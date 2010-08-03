10 L.A. Hot Spots: Where To Go While Summer Is Still On

No one likes to be a tourist. Theres nothing chic about comfy, practical footwear and that strap that holds your sunglasses around your neck. Although it may be fun for a day to drive around in an open roof bus with 50 other non-locals stalking houses that celebrities allegedly live in, when you come to L.A., we’re willing to bet that you want a taste of the real deal. So here it is the top ten Los Angeles summer hot spots. Oh, and take a tip from a girl that sees this mistake everyday: Boardshorts do not belong on Hollywood Boulevard, so keep those in your suitcase until you are within visibility of water.

The Standard Downtown

Unparalleled views of the downtown skyline will make you feel like you’re sipping cocktails in the clouds. Futuristic water bed cabana-pods offer relief from that infamous SoCal sunshine, but a dip in the perfect-temp swimming pool will do the job just as well. World famous DJs and special events like the Sunday Hi-Up Pool Parties have made The Standard Downtown rooftop the ultimate summer pool party. This bi-monthly event created by DANCEiSM, BBE, Everyday and Gotta Dance Dirty, has put a new spin on the typical hotel pool deck by promoting daytime drinking, eclectic music and art combined with high energy dancing all catered to a hip L.A. crowd. 550 South Flower St, Los Angeles (213) 892-8080



The Standard Downtown has a killer city view. Photo courtesy of The Standard hotels

W Westwood

Previously called WET, the W Westwood has revamped for its 10th anniversary and is now the perfect Escape for a Sunday afternoon. Nothing cures a hangover quite like a dip in the pool, some time in the sun and a little hair of the dog (if you know what I mean). So indulge in the Escape lounge’s new signature Disaronno popsicles and Mosiac Mojitos, which feature mint flavored Jell-O cubes. A hot spot for celebrity sightings, its also the ideal place to meet some cool people while getting your tan on. It should be noted, however, that because of its uber-posh locale right on the edge of Bel Air, the hotel keeps the noise levels in check the wealthy do run this town, after all. But all the better for napping after a well-played Saturday night! Escapes festivities will take you right into summer evenings, with a fairytale lighting scheme, twinkling bubbles galore, a fresh new summer menu and BBQ patio just an arms length away you may just want to stay for dinner too. 930 Hilgard Ave, Los Angeles (310) 208-8765

Roosevelt Pool

It doesnt get more historic-Hollywood than the Roosevelt Hotel. For more than 80 years the Roosevelt has offered a temporary home to visitors of the Boulevard. We all know the legends, endless eye-witness tales of haunted mirrors, flying orbs, and the ghosts of children and dead celebrities roaming the hallways. The second floor cabana room 246 is allegedly haunted by Marilyn Monroe herself. But if it isnt ghosts youre into, then maybe the sexiest crowd in L.A. will keep your attention. Youve seen this pool before, even if you dont realize it yet. Its a celebrity in its own right, having been featured in endless TV shows, films and trash mags. So come early to grab a lounger, a mojito and a spot in the sun. But some advice: you best come for sunbathing with your tan already intact. Pale dont fly here. 7000 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood (323) 466-7000



The Roosevelt Hollywood’s famous pool. Photo: Chris Weeks, WireImage

Sunset Junction – Silverlake

Every Saturday, the community of Silverlake comes together to produce the most famous L.A. farmer’s market: the Sunset Junction. It provides the wildest selection of organic fruits and veggies, flowers and trinkets, incense and coffees, along with basically anything else you could possibly ask for at a hippie and hipster-infused street sale. It’s a regular activity for locals looking to score some deals or just grab groceries. The market is located at 3700 Sunset Blvd. between Edgecliff Drive and Maltman Ave. and is open every Saturday from 8AM-1:30PM. 3700 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

Downtown Artwalk

Probably the best excuse to drink and wander aimlessly through the streets of Downtown Los Angeles is Artwalk, an event that happens every second Thursday of the month with 45 galleries and museums participating by throwing open their doors between the hours of noon and 9PM. Local shops, restaurants, and venues welcome an eclectic L.A. crowd while promoting local artists and musicians. This self-guided tour that showcases some of L.A.’s finest artwork began in 2004 and has since established itself as a legitimate showcase. Note: The Downtown L.A. Artwalk suggests people use public transit to avoid parking fees and traffic hassles. 514 S. Spring St, Los Angeles

Suite 700 at Shangri-La

A sophisticated art deco experience, the new Suite 700 at the Hotel Shangri-La in Santa Monica is getting a lot of hype. Previously only open to hotel guests and VIPs, Shangri-La is sharing their spectacular ocean views with the world. The best time to check it all out is definitely at Ditch Fridays” the ultimate in happy hours. From 1PM to 7PM every Friday, you can relax rooftop-style, sipping $5 cocktails and snacking on tasty poolside treats. Or, if you prefer to roll post-sunset, no worries you can dine inside the bar/lounge amongst flannel walls and extravagant dcor until 1AM. 1301 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica (310) 394-2791



Pool parties go raucous at Hotel Shangri-La. Photo: Todd Williamson, WireImage

The Other Room Abbot Kinney

Nothing quite captures a Los Angeles summer like Venice Beach. A breeding ground for young skaters and surfers, Venice is home to the legendary Dogtown skateboarding crew of the 1970s. That same free flying spirit is still very much alive today. But if youre gonna hang in Venice, you gotta know where to go. For the most part, the boardwalk can be a tourist trap. If you want to be a part of the genuine Venice scene, move a couple blocks off the beach to Abbot Kinney and a little spot called The Other Room. The dark and swanky local digs is the perfect hybrid of low-key Venice Beach and upscale Abbot Kinney. The exposed brick walls are adorned with chalkboards detailing a world class selection of beers and an even more impressive wine list. Warning: it will be packed, but with all the right people. 1201 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice (310) 396-6230

Hollywood Forever Cemetery

Every Saturday night in the summer, Cinespia opens the Hollywood Forever Cemetery gates for special screenings of Hollywood’s most epic theatrical masterpieces. For an extra special date night just grab a few blankets, pack a picnic and a bottle of wine, and head down to the cemetery. Ten dollar donation tickets are available at the gate and no reservation is necessary. But arrive early; watching movies with the deceased is an extremely popular past time here in the Hills. Alcohol is permitted on-site, but tall chairs and barbecues are not. Located at Santa Monica Blvd & Glover, gates open at 7:30pm with the movie beginning at 9pm. 6000 Santa Monica Blvd, Hollywood



Chill with the dead at Hollywood Cemetery’s special events. Photo: Michael Tullberg, Getty Images

The Sunset Malibu

The Sunset is a hidden gem of a restaurant tucked in-between Point Dume and Zuma Beach on a little strip of sand very popular with brides-to-be called Westward Beach. Miles from the city lights, the drive up the PCH is half the experience. Enjoy a menu offering a tasty array of creative cravings, while lounging in classic Cali beach-chic dcor. The perfect date spot, every seat in the house provides the ultimate view of the Malibu sunset. After dinner take a stroll on the beach to check out the phosphorescence lighting up the crashing waves like glowsticks. Or stick around for a drink with the locals; with pro surfers and celebrity offspring, its a pretty good-looking crowd. 6800 Westward Beach Road, Malibu (310) 589-1007

Artisan Cheese Gallery

Right off Historic Laurel Canyon Boulevard in North Hollywood is a secret spot which challenges the most famed of eateries found on the other side of the hill. The Artisan Cheese Gallery offers a world class selection of the most delectable cheeses and award-winning wines. Their monthly wine tasting and cheese pairing events should find a home on your calendar. But if you would like to pop by for lunch, their sandwiches are to die for (we love the Garlic Roasted Lamb Panini and Duck Confit). For a lighter dish, there is also a fantastic selection of gourmet salads and, of course, cheese boards. 12023 Ventura Blvd, Studio City (818) 505-0207

Amanda Champagne is part of the Vita Luna Group based in Los Angeles, California. Producing more than 15 events per month, Vita Luna has developed a reputation for throwing incredible events and working with only the finest nightclubs and lounges in LA. Their expertise turns undiscovered venues into high profile attractions, and for the “venue-that-once-was,” Vita Luna produces revivals that rival past glories.

