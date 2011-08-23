10 Jewelry Brands We Love At PROJECT Las Vegas

They say diamonds are a girl’s best friend.

Not one to discriminate, I think that’s a bit of bologna as all types of jewelry are a girl’s best friend!

At the PROJECT trade show in Las Vegas, I’ve scoured over a hundred booths on the convention floor to find the coolest pieces of flair from some of the world’s edgiest brands that have gathered this week at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center.

From art deco inspired earrings to bling-tastic friendship bracelets, and even to some amazing Disney jewelry that will make your little sister and your mom totally “jealz,” all these accessories will make you want to break out the wallet and drop a few shekels on these must-have statement pieces.

To check out all of the wrist flair, ear flair and other body-related flair, click through the photos in the slideshow above!