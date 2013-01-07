10 Big-Ticket Items Worth Investing In This Year, Courtesy of Barneys’ Fashion Director

Thanks to a heavy-spending holiday season and a financial hubbub that may well impact many paychecks, shopping smarter is a key theme for 2013. However, since we all have our own strategies and preferences when it comes to retail, shopping more intellegently may mean different things to different people.

For starters, there’s the quality-versus-quantity ideology. While some of us may prefer to save by shopping at fast-fashion stores, others might prefer the method of saving up and splurging on one or two big-ticket over the course of the year. If the latter sounds like your 2013 shopping plan, keep reading! We caught up with the fashion director of Barneys New York, Tomoko Ogura, for expert insight on what investment items folks should consider this year.

While some items on Ogura’s list feature familiar brands (Manolo Blahnik, Hermés), others are from equally stylish, if lesser-known, labels such as Hoorsenbuhs, Greg Lauren, and Delvaux, which—for fashion lovers like us—adds a pleasant element of originality to our shopping endeavors, while also putting noteworthy new designers on our (and your!) radar. Read on for 10 luxury fashion spurges that—if you’re looking to spend on both style and quality—might be worth the investment in 2013.

