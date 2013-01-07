10 Big-Ticket Items Worth Investing In This Year, Courtesy of Barneys’ Fashion Director

Thanks to a heavy-spending holiday season and a financial hubbub that may well impact many paychecks, shopping smarter is a key theme for 2013. However, since we all have our own strategies and preferences when it comes to retail, shopping more intellegently may mean different things to different people.
For starters, there’s the quality-versus-quantity ideology. While some of us may prefer to save by shopping at fast-fashion stores, others might prefer the method of saving up and splurging on one or two big-ticket over the course of the year. If the latter sounds like your 2013 shopping plan, keep reading! We caught up with the fashion director of Barneys New York, Tomoko Ogura, for expert insight on what investment items folks should consider this year.
While some items on Ogura’s list feature familiar brands (Manolo Blahnik, Hermés), others are from equally stylish, if lesser-known, labels such as Hoorsenbuhs, Greg Lauren, and Delvaux, which—for fashion lovers like us—adds a pleasant element of originality to our shopping endeavors, while also putting noteworthy new designers on our (and your!) radar. Read on for 10 luxury fashion spurges that—if you’re looking to spend on both style and quality—might be worth the investment in 2013.
RELATED: Personal Finance Expert on the Fiscal Cliff, How to Shop Smart
Read on to see which items Tomoko Ogura, Barneys' fashion director, thinks are worth the splurge in 2013!
Manolo Blahnik Pumps
Timeless, well-made and beyond versatile, a pair of classic Manolos are "a perfect balance of sexy and classic in one shoe," says Ogura.
Manolo Blahnik Suede BB Pumps, $595
A Lanvin Cocktail Dress
A fabulous cocktail dress is a worthwhile splurge that—if it's well-fitting and of good quality—can reap benefits for a long time to come. Ogura suggests looking to Lanvin because "you're wearing a piece designed by a true mastermind of the dress, Alber Elbaz."
Lanvin Sleeveless Drape Dress, $2,270
Premium Denim
We're all aware of the power of the perfect pair of jeans, and splurging on a higher-end label often ensures better quality, craftsmanship and fit. "When you spend so much time in jeans, it's worth the investment to find the ones that fit the best and make you feel the best," Ogura said.
J Brand 912 Pencil Leg, $196
Wolford Tights
There's a good reason why scores of women rely heavily on variations of Wolford's perfectly smooth, opaque tights all winter long: "They're a reliable choice for velvety-soft second skin," said Ogura.
Wolford Tights, $40-$58
The Elder Statesman Cashmere
"There's nothing that feels quite as lush as a cashmere sweater from The Elder Statesman," said Ogura. Not only will you be getting top-quality, hand-spun cashmere, but you'll also be right at the center of the fashion zeitgeist: Elder Statesman designer Greg Chait was named the winner of this year's CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund
The Elder Statesman Cashmere Basket Weave Long Sleeve Tee, $520
A Delvaux Bag
When it comes to status bags, mass consumers might not be as familiar with the name Delvaux as they are with Proenza Schouler, Chanel, or Phillip Lim, but it should be noted that the Belgian brand—founded in 1829—is the oldest fine leather luxury goods company in the world. "With a Delvaux bag, you're not just carrying around a bag—you're carrying with you a beautiful story of heritage and craftsmanship," Ogura said.
Delvaux 25 Heures Bag, $1,950
Horsenbuhs ID Bracelet
It's a mega-splurge, but if you're considering investing in a signature piece of jewelry, Ogura suggests looking to L.A.-based luxury jewelry line Hoorsenbuhs—which manages to be both edgy and sophisticated. "This bracelet is a modern twist on a timeless style. This piece will never have to come off your wrist!"
Hoorsenbuhs rose Gold Monogram Plate Bracelet, $5,900
Greg Lauren Army Jacket
Made from vintage army blankets, painter-turned-designer Greg Lauren (nephew of Ralph!) creates original jackets by hand. "You won't see anyone else with the same jacket, as these are one-of-a-kind and made by hand in the artisan tradition," Ogura said.
Greg Lauren Army Blanket Jacket, $2,490
Hermés Watch
What can we say about these elegant, totally timeless watches that you don't already know? Ogura puts it best: "An Hermés watch will never go out of style."
Hermés watches are only available in-store at Barneys New York locations
Barneys New York, Fashion Director Tomoko Ogura