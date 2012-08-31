10 Items We’d Actually Buy From Kim Kardashian’s Ebay Sale

As you may recall, last week on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” style svengali, fashion designer and rapper Kanye West pieced through his girlfriend Kim Kardashian‘s closet in an effort to clean out some of her pre-Yeezy baggage. That meant that all colored items, bandage dresses and basically everything that made Kim Kardashian’s style what it was had to go.

However, when we actually checked out the eBay store, we noticed that there were a plethora of items that we actually loved. There is, of course, more Bebe than you’d otherwise find in a strip mall in Long Island during peak hours, but once you sort through that, there are some definite treasures.

In honor of the eBay sale (if you can get past the fact that not every penny of the proceeds goes to charity), we put together a gallery of ten items we’d actually buy. Click through the slideshow above and let us know which ones are your favorites!