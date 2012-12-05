StyleCaster
10 Instagrams to Stalk During Art Basel Miami

10 Instagrams to Stalk During Art Basel Miami

Jaquelin Gasc
10 Instagrams to Stalk During Art Basel Miami
We all wish we could be in Miami this week but unfortunately that just isn’t a reality for everyone. Not to worry, thanks to Instagram we can see the best of Art Basel without even leaving our homes.
We’ve picked out a few Instagram accounts worth checking out and following during the Art Basel festivities. From “it” girls to “it” artists, there is something here for everyone.
 

Party photogs at the Billy Farrell Agency (@bfa_nyc) are taking Basel by storm. They've already captured several of the big names in addition to posting interesting scenery shots.

Keep up with stylist Nausheen Shah (@nausheenshah) and her classy Basel outfits (we are a little jealous). 

Miami magazine (@miamimagazine) is your key to viewing all of the VIP events through a set of Instagram-filtered eyes.

Menswear enthusiasts, you will want to follow Tim Derstein (@timderstein) who is documenting his Miami outfits.

All of the luxury hotels in Miami are booked but you can still peak inside thanks to Morgans Hotel Group (@morganshotels).

Pink Line Project (@pinklineproject) knows who to look for at Basel and she's proving it via Instagram.

Art Basel artist Jeanette Hayes (@jeanettehayes) is an Insta-crush for all of the technology lovers out there.

PR firm Jules at LoutusLeaf (@lotusleafstyle) is the perfect person to follow if you love seeing fashion and art collide.

Skater Jack Moran (@jackmoran) and friends are in Miami for Basel. Follow him to see what kinds of trouble these boys get themselves into.

Fashion it girl @naseebs is using her Instagram to show off her Miami outfits as well as her favorite Basel sites.

