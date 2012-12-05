We all wish we could be in Miami this week but unfortunately that just isn’t a reality for everyone. Not to worry, thanks to Instagram we can see the best of Art Basel without even leaving our homes.
We’ve picked out a few Instagram accounts worth checking out and following during the Art Basel festivities. From “it” girls to “it” artists, there is something here for everyone.
10 Instagrams to Stalk During Art Basel Miami
We all wish we could be in Miami this week but unfortunately that just isn’t a reality for everyone. Not to worry, thanks to Instagram we can see the best of Art Basel without even leaving our homes.
Promoted Stories