10 Instagram Fashionistas You Need To Follow

Hipsta-what?

Camera-who?

These days, the only iPhone camera app that has become the fashion girl’s next best accessory since oversized-sunglasses is Instagram. The free-to-download application seems to be all the rage these days, attracting the attention of some of our favorite industry insiders.

From luxury brands and department stores, to even our favorite magazines, looks like the world of fashion is hot on the Instagram tip, snapping up some of the most stylish shots we’ve ever seen on a mobile device!

With over 10 million users (including yours truly, a.k.a. @clickclash), we decided to narrow it down to the top 10 “Instahomies” on the fashion block that every style addict needs to follow.

After checking out and hitting the “Follow” button for our top picks in the slideshow above, just be sure to get ready for a big wave of chic eye candy that will be flooding your iPhone in just a matter of minutes!