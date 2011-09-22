10 Instagram Fashionistas You Need To Follow

Hipsta-what?
Camera-who?
These days, the only iPhone camera app that has become the fashion girl’s next best accessory since oversized-sunglasses is Instagram. The free-to-download application seems to be all the rage these days, attracting the attention of some of our favorite industry insiders.
From luxury brands and department stores, to even our favorite magazines, looks like the world of fashion is hot on the Instagram tip, snapping up some of the most stylish shots we’ve ever seen on a mobile device!
With over 10 million users (including yours truly, a.k.a. @clickclash), we decided to narrow it down to the top 10 “Instahomies” on the fashion block that every style addict needs to follow.
After checking out and hitting the “Follow” button for our top picks in the slideshow above, just be sure to get ready for a big wave of chic eye candy that will be flooding your iPhone in just a matter of minutes!
@Bergdorfs
For all you shoe-crazed ladies and gents out there, @Bergdorfs is always serving up a hefty visual heaping of fancy footwear that are not just only spotted in the 5th Avenue department store, but well-placed throughout some of New York's most scenic spots.
@NYLONMag
We love following what the folks over at NYLON Magazine are getting themselves into, thanks to their "It"girl-spotting, behind-the-scenes and graffiti Instagram snaps that are always easy on the eyes.
@Burberry
Fashion Week, private parties, archived campaigns -- the iconic British brand shares it all on their ever-so addicting Instagram feed.
@NicolaFormichetti
If you needed another reason to absolutely adore the fashion-forward brains behind Lady Gaga, Thierry Mugler and UNIQLO, then this Instagram feed would be it!
@MilkStudios
A fashion industry hotspot in New York, Milk Studios plays host to some of the latest and greatest stylish talents around. With their all-access shots during New York Fashion Week, and capturing all the mayhem that goes behind a photo shoot on any given day, be sure to follow Milk Studios to see what goes on at one of the industry's busiest studios.
@ManRepeller
Can't get enough of Leandra Medine (a.k.a. Man Repeller) and her fashion-rule-breaking adventures? Then be sure to follow her on Instagram to see what this former StyleCaster Junior Team Member (what we call an "intern") will get herself into next!
@Gucci
Thanks to everyone's latest favorite iPhone application, luxury brands like Gucci are now able to share rare, initimate glimpses into what goes on behind these internationally-established fashion houses. Plus, we are totally digging all the cute-faced male model snaps as well as their stellar bag shots like the one above!
@GiltGroupe
If you like shoes, clothes, New York and seeing what goes on at one of the top online shopping sites out in the web world today, then Gilt Groupe's Instagram feed is your one-stop source for everything e-fabulous!
@DanielleASnyder
One-half of the jewelry duo DANNIJO, we love seeing Danielle Snyder's photos that give us fellow wrist-flairers a first-hand peek into what inspires the sisters to create their sharp-as-diamonds jewelry pieces.
@KateSpadeNY
For ladies seeking inspiration with a New York sophistication, start following Kate Spade on Instagram to get an insider's look into their latest campaigns as well as what's going on at their shops worldwide.
BONUS: @StyleCaster
Want to get the latest and exclusive lowdown on what us StyleCaster kids are getting up to? From live photo shoot shenanigans to our own Ms. @StyleCaster showing off her ever-changing line-up of wrist flair, don't miss out on our own fashion-tastic snaps!