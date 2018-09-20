25 Easy, Yummy 10-Ingredient Dinners for Busy Nights

Anyone who makes an effort to cook some of their own meals rather than call in Seamless seven nights a week knows that the ultimate struggle is finding a recipe, getting excited to make it, and then looking at the list of ingredients and realizing it’s longer than your Zara wish list. That’s why we’re so psyched about all the quick, less-than-10-ingredient recipes we were able to find when we looked hard enough.

Many of these recipes, from Eggplant Parmesan to Smoky Chipotle Black Bean Quinoa Chili, can be made without fanfare, by tossing the ingredients into the oven, a pan, or a Crock-Pot—ideal for any busy lady who has a serious to-do list (and lots of Netflix to catch up on).

Short on time and patience? Look no further than the 10-ingredient dinner recipes in the slideshow ahead.