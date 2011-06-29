The 10 Hottest Online Summer Sales To Shop Right Now!

As if summer wasn’t awesome enough already, it’s about to get betterit’s time for the annual summer sales at all of your favorite stores. Why not stock your closet with some warm weather essentials to help get you through the sweltering months of July and August? Check out our list and make sure you don’t miss the chance to catch some awesome deals. Some of them end this 4th of July weekend, so hurry up and shop while you can!
Pixie Market: Fashion sale, now up to 75% off.
La Garconne: Summer sale, up to 70% off.
Madewell: An extra 30% off of sale items, ends July 4th.
Net-a-porter: An extra 20% taken off of sale items.
Nasty Gal: Extra 20% off of sale items, until July 4th.
Revolve: Sale up to 95% off, over 4,000 items.
Shopbop: New mark downs on Spring/Summer Collections, up to 70% off.
SSense: Up to 70% off of spring styles.
Urban Outfitters: Biggest Sale Ever thousands of items on sale, ends July 4th.
ASOS: Summer sale, up to 70% off select items until July 5th.
Pixie Market: A great boutique for whimsically quirky clothes and accessories. Fashion sale, now up to 75% off!
La Garconne: A go-to retailer for girls with a cool urban sensibility. Pick up Rag & Bone, Rick Owens, Vanessa Bruno, and many more for up to 70% off!
Madewell: What better place to get your 4th of July outfit? With their impeccably-made preppy clothes, Madewell never disappoints. An extra 30% off sale items, until July 5th!
Net-a-porter: Net-a-porter is having a huge sale, need I say more? An extra 20% taken off of sale items!
Nasty Gal: Nasty Gal carries merchandise that is super sexy and a lot of fun to wear, such as Jeffrey Camplbell 5 inch platform shoes and Motel's bodycon dresses. Snag some insane party gear during this sale. Extra 20% off sale, until July 4th!
Revolve: Probably one of the biggest sales going on right now, Revolve has over 4,400 items for sale for up to 95% off -- 95% off, that's practically free! I strongly suggest you check out their selection.
Shopbop: Shopbop is selling some of this seasons hottest collections. All of the cult favs are on sale at Shopbop, from Alexander Wang to Marc Jacobs to DVF. There are new mark downs on Spring/Summer Collections, for up to 70% off!
SSense: It doesn't get any edgier or cooler then SSense. Check out the deep discounts on YSL, Helmut Lang, and Balmain. Up to 70% off spring styles!
Urban Outfitters: Urban Outfitters is having what their calling, their Biggest Sale Ever (which is saying something). There will be thousands of items online for incredibly affordable prices. Hurry, because it ends July 4th!
ASOS: At ASOS there is something for every kind of shopper. Right now there are hundreds of items on sale at great prices. There will be up to 70% off apparel, accessories, and shoes!