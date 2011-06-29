The 10 Hottest Online Summer Sales To Shop Right Now!

As if summer wasn’t awesome enough already, it’s about to get betterit’s time for the annual summer sales at all of your favorite stores. Why not stock your closet with some warm weather essentials to help get you through the sweltering months of July and August? Check out our list and make sure you don’t miss the chance to catch some awesome deals. Some of them end this 4th of July weekend, so hurry up and shop while you can!

Pixie Market: Fashion sale, now up to 75% off.

La Garconne: Summer sale, up to 70% off.

Madewell: An extra 30% off of sale items, ends July 4th.

Net-a-porter: An extra 20% taken off of sale items.

Nasty Gal: Extra 20% off of sale items, until July 4th.

Revolve: Sale up to 95% off, over 4,000 items.

Shopbop: New mark downs on Spring/Summer Collections, up to 70% off.

SSense: Up to 70% off of spring styles.

Urban Outfitters: Biggest Sale Ever thousands of items on sale, ends July 4th.

ASOS: Summer sale, up to 70% off select items until July 5th.