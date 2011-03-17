10 Hottest Artists of SXSW 2011

If you happen to be one of the fortunate folks that are currently down in Austin, TX for the SXSW Music Conference this week, you are probably overwhelmed with the exaggerating number of concerts and showcases there are to see.
We here at StyleCaster decided to try to make your life a little bit easier by compiling our picks for the top 10 acts you need to see during your time in the live music captial of the world!
From Paris to London to Vancouver, from lo-fi rock to luscious chillwave to rage-your-face-off electronica the artists on our list encompass everything that’s going to be great about indie music in 2011.
To check to see if your favorite indie darlings made it on our list, be sure to click through the slideshow above!
NAME: We Are Enfant Terrible
HOMETOWN: Paris, France
SOUNDS LIKE: French electro punks whose weapon of choice is a Casio keyboard instead of a sharp baguette
WHY WE LIKE THEM: Their electro-accented rock beats makes us want to compete in dance battles held in a back alleyway, wearing matching team jumpsuits. Plus, they're also playing our shin dig this Saturday, March 19th, at Cheer Up Charlie's. #AustinHTL
http://www.weareenfantterrible.com/
NAME: Nite Jewel
HOMETOWN: Los Angeles, CA
SOUNDS LIKE: A lost soundtrack to your favorite teen romantic comedy flick back in 1986.
WHY WE LIKE THEM: Nite Jewel's hauntingly romantic electronica jams make us nostalgic of late night rendez-vouses with non-existent secret lovers as well as fuel the dreams of all hopeless romantics everywhere.
http://www.nitejewel.com/
NAME: Yuck
HOMETOWN: London via Hiroshima and New Jersey
SOUNDS LIKE: Fuzzy, teen-angst rock from the late 80's, early 90's that could have appeared on Nickelodeon TV Show Pete and Pete.
WHY WE LIKE THEM: Nicely structured fuzzy, lo-fi rock that combines angst with uptempo, rock adrenaline.
http://www.myspace.com/yuckband
NAME: Felix Cartal
HOMETOWN: Vancouver, Canada
SOUNDS LIKE: The type of music you would hear at an underground, illegal warehouse rave in the grimey part of town
WHY WE LIKE THEM: Felix's dirty techno beats are the kind of jams one needs if one is feeling inclined to rage their face off. Plus, who needs designer drugs at a party when listening to one of his records can just as easily put you in a mind f**k.
http://www.felixcartal.com/
NAME: Mystery Roar
HOMETOWN: Boston, MA
SOUNDS LIKE: A sexy synthesizer orgy topped off with smooth, seductive vocals
WHY WE LIKE THEM: Disco-come-new-wave-a-la-synth-pop that makes us New Yorkers feel like we're living in our own modern day version of Whit Stillman's film The Last Days of Disco.
http://www.mysteryroar.com/
NAME: SBTRKT
HOMETOWN: London, UK
SOUNDS LIKE: Techno dubstep infused with neo-soul for your next technologically-sponsored "soul searching" trip in the Mojave Desert.
WHY WE LIKE THEM: In addition to the beautifully sung lyrics, SBTRKT's tunes go back and forth between the genres of minimalist techno and easy-listening dubstep which keep us on our toes and wanting more from the masked musician.
http://www.myspace.com/subtractone
NAME: POPO
HOMETOWN: Philadelphia, PA
SOUNDS LIKE: When all of the planets in the Universe are perfectly aligned to achieve aural, sonic bliss.
WHY WE LIKE THEM: They offer genre-overlapping, polyrthymic jams to create a truly unique sound of their own, defying past standards of rock music.
http://www.facebook.com/popobros
NAME: Banditas
HOMETOWN: Boston, MA
SOUNDS LIKE: Female-fronted garage-country rock whose deep and bluesy sounds are captured behind a wall of lo-fi feedback.
WHY WE LIKE THEM: Lyrics and vocals inspired by '60s Motown girl groups, the hard guitar beats, and that mysterious, fuzzy rock factor makes the perfect soundtrack for any rainy Sunday.
http://banditasboston.bandcamp.com/
NAME: Teen Daze
HOMETOWN: Vancouver, Canada
SOUNDS LIKE: Textbook definition of the genre "Chillwave" - a wave of up and down tempos against minimalist techno beats inserted with magical vocal samplings.
WHY WE LIKE THEM: Teen Daze's catalog of colorful songs makes us forget about our stressful lives by transporting our minds to a sensual world of harmonic paradise.
http://teendaze.tumblr.com/
NAME: Diamond Rings
HOMETOWN: Toronto, Canada
SOUNDS LIKE: A young Leonard Cohen backed up by peppy synth pop tunes.
WHY WE LIKE THEM: Diamond Rings' deep, masculine vocals are counterintuitive from the dancey, synth pop beats one hears from this one-man band. Nonetheless, his songs are hella' catchy! Also, he is on the roster with Dan Deacon and We Are Enfant Terrible for StyleCaster's Saturday showcase at Cheer Up Charlie's in Austin. Be sure not to miss it! #AustinHTL
http://www.myspace.com/diamondrings