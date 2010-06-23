10 Hot DJs Who Set The Dance Floor On Fire

Reality check time: there may be more male DJs in the field, but that doesn’t mean ladies cant rule the night. More and more female DJs are spinning in clubs all around the country, mixing their eclectic styles into energetic music medleys and showing off their sexy side at the same time. So sit back, put a record on, and read about the disc-wielding divas that will make you want to dance and stare.

Leigh Lezark



Leigh Lezark attends a party in London England. Photo: Dave M. Benett, Getty Images

As part of the DJ trio The Misshapes, Leigh Lezark and her spin-mates set the tone for the downtown dance scene back in 2003. The raven-haired beauty has appeared in numerous fashion campaigns (like MANGO a guest spot in Chanel’s Cruise 2010 short film) and even guest starred in an episode of Gossip Girl, proving that a killer fashion sense can translate seamlessly into a raging playlist.

Harley Viera Newton



Harley Viera Newton attends the 10th Anniversary celebration of J’adore at The Standard Hotel. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris, Getty Images

Newton is the New York City go-to girl when it comes to DJing at hot parties around town. Her style, much like her music, is a hip-hop-meets-indie-rock mesh of high fashion and vintage pieces. Her personalitys cool, her musics hot, and whatever it is, Newtons got it. (Cole Haan thought so too Harley is one of their poster girls.)

Alexa Chung



Alexa Chung at the 2010 CFDA Fashion Awards. Photo: Jeremy Kost, WireImage

She may not be a career DJ, but Chung did host her own show on MTV that made her the unofficial VJ of the post-TRL era. When Its On With Alexa Chung was canceled, she continued to express her penchant for hip music by moonlighting as a DJ at local soirees and stylish gatherings in New York City.

DJ Colleen Shannon



DJ Colleen Shannon attends LA Direct Magazine party. Photo: Adrian Sidney/WireImage

The self-proclaimed Worlds Sexiest DJ and Playboys 50th Anniversary Playmate is also a music devotee, mixing at exclusive events all over the country. Keep your eyes on the turntables gentlemen, though it may be hard in her barely-there party get-ups.

DJ Justine D (Justine Delaney)



DJ Justine attends ELLE’s event celebrating their July Women in Music issue. Photo: Astrid Stawiarz, Getty Images

This Brooklyn-based DJ and promoter has a cute face and fierce taste. Being in the industry for years, shes garnered shout-outs from major print publications (including The New York Times). Justine brings her British punk meets modern pop playlists to private parties around Manhattan.

Beverly Bond



Beverly Bond attends Lil Jon’s album release party in New York City. Photo: Johnny Nunez, WireImage

With a signature mesh of mainstream and underground sounds, Bond can cater to both the highbrow Hamptons crowd and hipster kids out in downtown NYC. She has spun at hot fashion events including the CFDA Awards and the VH1 and Glamour Fashion Awards.

Sky Nellor

DJ Sky Nellor attends Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ birthday party in New York City. Photo: Jemal Countess, Getty Images

This Australian-born beauty first made a name for herself in modeling (even landing the cover of Spanish Vogue) before setting her sights on a second passion: music. Now based in New York, she spins a potent medley of rock, hip-hop, funk, soul and ’80s classics at glam fashion and entertainment events.

Alexandra Richards



Alexandra Richards attends the Chanel Rouge Coco dinner in New York City. Photo: Joe Kohen, WireImage

It seems that the daughter of Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards has a love for music flowing through her veins. As a New York City-based model, actress, and DJ, she keeps her set fresh with a heady mix of funky pop, classic rock, and reggae music. But if you had doubts the rebellious rock spirit was passed down the line, think again. Alexandra recently posed nude for French Playboy.

DJ Kiss



Left to right: DJ Kiss spins in NYC. Photo: Joe Corrigan, Getty Images; attending Kiran & Kirill’s birthday celebration at RdV Lounge. Photo: Moises De Pena, WireImage

Whether you know her as JaKissa Taylor, DJ Kiss, or Kiss The Deejay, this New York-based artist is one name to watch. You can catch her spinning at fashion, music, and corporate events, and she even appeared on The Today Show to give Hoda Kotb a lesson on the turntables.

Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan attends the Nokia X6 launch party in London. Photo: Dave M. Benett, Getty Images

With no movie bookings in sight, Lohan may have one last resort to turn to: the turntables. Hey, it beats rehab. Shes tried her hand at it before (maybe her inspiration was Samantha Ronson, her celebrity DJ ex-girlfriend?), and while Bono once said music can change the world, we can only hope that it might save Lindsay Lohan.

