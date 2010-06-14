10 Hip Hostess Gifts Under $50

From lunches and dinners to weekend stays and soirees, be sure to leave a lasting impression with your gracious hostess and show your gratitude with these lovely gifts. Check out the slideshow above for our best well-mannered picks!
A sweet nod to a gracioius hostess. Crate & Barrel Flower Cupcake Pan, $19.95; at crateandbarrel.com
A perfect gift for those who like a personal touch - like a handwritten note. Tiffany & Co. silver butterfly note cards, $35 at Tiffany.com
What girl doesn't have a soft spot for chocolate? Jacques Torres 25-piece chocolate gift box, $33 at mrchocolate.com
Take a cue from the French and prepare sumptuous meals with this best-selling cookbook. 'I Know How to Cook' by Ginette Mathiot, $45; at Amazon.com
These soy candles burn clean and smell great. $22 each at Pacifica
For the hostess who makes magic in the kitchen. Apple pancakes apron, $32 at Anthropologie
We love this whimsical take on your usual yogurt bowl. Spilt milk bowl, $14 each at MoMastore.org
Great gift soaps in gorgeous packaging. Claus Porto boxed soap set, $29.95 at Amazon
Tough to beat a lovely whiff of Italy. Sicilian orange home fragrance diffuser, $24.50 at Williams-Sonoma