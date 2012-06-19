The 10 Highest-Paid Actresses of 2012 (They May Surprise You)

Last week, we reported on the Forbes Highest-Paid Models list, which was predictably topped by Gisele Bundchen, Kate Moss and a bevy of Victoria’s Secret beauties made rich as hell thanks to shimmying onstage in million dollar bras. Just normal, everyday work, you know?

Anyway, today Forbes released the Highest-Paid Actresses list — and it’s a bit more surprising. We are all aware that the Twilight franchise rakes it in at the global box office, however it was still shocking to see 22 year-old Kristen Stewart holding it down at the top spot over veterans like Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston (if you say one name, you have to say the other — it’s basically a rule of celebrity journalism).

Frankly, it seems like a lot of Hollywood’s most profitable leading ladies have been laying low as of late for a variety of reasons (relationships, kids, etc.), or maybe Mercury is in retrograde again. Either way, this list seems a bit off. Click through the gallery above for a look at the Tinseltown sweethearts who will have nothing to worry about financially — EVER.