10 Celebrity Halloween Costumes That Are Better Than Candy

Among the consumers reaching for the run-of-the-mill costumes hanging on the walls of Spencers and other seasonal pop-up stores notorious for French maid get-ups, there’s the occasional bright spark of inspiration that forces the average Halloween fanatic to up the ante and take their costume to new heights. Of course, if you’re a celebrity, you’re not really just like us (despite what Us magazine may tell you) and your Halloween costume is nearly as important as the designs you wear on the red carpet.
As we attempt to solve the Halloween costume quandary here at the StyleCaster offices, it dawned on us to take a hint from the stars. But after all, just because you’re famous doesn’t mean you’re right.
Click through for the best (and worst) of Halloweens past and let us know which celeb is rocking your favorite fright night look!
Photos courtesy of SIPA.
This is everything we could expect from Rachel Zoe, who looks uber glamorous as she poses in a sleek black dress, holding a gold Venetian mask. (We die.)
Heidi Klum and Seal take costuming to new heights. Our question is, how did they manage to stay in costume all night? Ouch.
Jamie Lee Curtis goes the traditional route, donning a cheerleader costume.
We're not sure what Kim Kardashian is going for here, but, as expected, it's very short and tight. Duh.
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon dressed as angels. (What? Somebody already rent all the butterfly costumes?)
A personal favorite, Meredith Vieira dressed as Lady Gaga is spot on. (Note Al Roker in the background.)
Melissa Rycroft in a classic Snooki outfit.
The pint-sized diva herself dressed as ... a pickle. Seriously. She's obsessed with them.
Tori Spelling dressed as a psycho.
Will Ferrell and Tina Fey revisit their characters from their movie Megamind.