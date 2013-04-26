14 Graphic T-Shirts That Make Absolutely No Sense

Graphic t-shirts are an odd subset of fashion, but what’s odder is that so many make absolutely no sense whatsoever. Seriously, what’s the point of plastering something across your chest with a meaning that Einstein himself couldn’t decipher?

And, the internet being the internet, there seems be an infinite number of these pointless tees for folks to buy and—one would assume—proudly wear. Granted we don’t know who’s buying and wearing them, but they do exist. The proof: these 14 graphic T-shirts that basically have no purpose anywhere, ever.

What? I mustache you for a kiss? Can someone please explain to us what that means?



Wait, why would a Brontosaurus’ heart always beat for me?

Keep calm and mustache? Keep calm and mustache with a Union Jack? Keep calm and grow a British mustache? We’re so confused.

The words + the blood-dripping mouth = WTF are you talking about?!

He must be really excited for dinner. #typo. Also: Where is G.R.L., and why is Wonder Woman a dude?

Totally.

How ’bout adding that apostrophe you missed? That’s what.

Sorry know-it-all, but technically, air is an invisible gaseous substance, and invisible things can’t fill a glass. This is what’s known as a humor fail.

We’ve been sounding this out for, like, 20 minutes.

Not to be killjoys, but technically the writers of “Diff’rent Strokes” had Arnold say that when he didn’t believe things that Willis was saying, not when Willis was talking about you. The writers didn’t even know you.

Why do you love a mustache in Italian? Why even ADD a mustache to this tee? So many questions.

Wait, so you’re saying you do have a boyfriend problem?

Any takers?

And with that, we’re done here.