14 Graphic T-Shirts That Make Absolutely No Sense

Perrie Samotin
by

Graphic t-shirts are an odd subset of fashion, but what’s odder is that so many make absolutely no sense whatsoever. Seriously, what’s the point of plastering something across your chest with a meaning that Einstein himself couldn’t decipher?

And, the internet being the internet, there seems be an infinite number of these pointless tees for folks to buy and—one would assume—proudly wear. Granted we don’t know who’s buying and wearing them, but they do exist. The proof: these 14 graphic T-shirts that basically have no purpose anywhere, ever.

russe12 14 Graphic T Shirts That Make Absolutely No SenseWhat? I mustache you for a kiss? Can someone please explain to us what that means?
delias 14 Graphic T Shirts That Make Absolutely No Sense

Wait, why would a Brontosaurus’ heart always beat for me?
delias2 14 Graphic T Shirts That Make Absolutely No SenseKeep calm and mustache? Keep calm and mustache with a Union Jack? Keep calm and grow a British mustache? We’re so confused.

14 Graphic T Shirts That Make Absolutely No Sense

The words + the blood-dripping mouth = WTF are you talking about?!

supper1 14 Graphic T Shirts That Make Absolutely No SenseHe must be really excited for dinner. #typo. Also: Where is G.R.L., and why is Wonder Woman a dude?

NCTV0306

Totally.

newyorkurban 14 Graphic T Shirts That Make Absolutely No Sense

How ’bout adding that apostrophe you missed? That’s what.

PS_0513W_GLASS_FULL

Sorry know-it-all, but technically, air is an invisible gaseous substance, and invisible things can’t fill a glass. This is what’s known as a humor fail.

NCT0404

We’ve been sounding this out for, like, 20 minutes.

PS_0609_WILLIS

Not to be killjoys, but technically the writers of “Diff’rent Strokes” had Arnold say that when he didn’t believe things that Willis was saying, not when Willis was talking about you. The writers didn’t even know you.

14 Graphic T Shirts That Make Absolutely No SenseWhy do you love a mustache in Italian? Why even ADD a mustache to this tee? So many questions.

f211 14 Graphic T Shirts That Make Absolutely No Sense

Wait, so you’re saying you do have a boyfriend problem?

14 Graphic T Shirts That Make Absolutely No Sense

Any takers?

NCTV0349

And with that, we’re done here.

