10 Future Style Icons: From A New Olsen to Emma Roberts

Sienna Miller, Rachel Bilson, Nicole Richie, Kate Bosworth, Emma Watson, Rihanna, Blake Lively, Alexa Chung these girls have been literally carrying other girls in best dressed lists. Carrying them. It’s about time for the next generation to step it up, find some new designers to make important and get some Chanel and Dior contracts for themselves.
We can’t be having girls in their, gasp, 30s, continuing the legacy all by themselves. I kid, of course, these chicks will most certainly maintain their hotness. Hi, Gwyneth! But, it’s always necessary to look out for the next relevant girl who may or may not even have much of a real career, but who is primed for lucrative contracts, her own apparel line, fragrance, and maybe just maybe a “Shopping For” dedicated to her. Like, what does Camilla Belle even do? But girl can put together a lewk, like, all the time. Sienna Miller has hardly been in a film that made more than $20K, but I’m kind of obsessed with her.
Hailee Steinfeld is a teenager in the most editorial collection by Prada in years. She knows how to dress her age, but she's willing to take risks, she's adorable, and she's actually talented which is really just a plus and not a necessity when becoming a style icon.
Elizabeth Olsen, is, ahem, an Olsen of The Row and Elizabeth and James Olsens. The younger sister shares the twins' way with fashion, and she's, like, really pretty.
It's been a while since we've had a real pop star style girl like Madonna or Blondie. Katy Perry hardly counts, Rihanna's been pulling all the weight and Gaga is really doing her own thing. Sky Ferreira has the rock girl sensibility and if she stays consistent, she just might get the sartorial lauds she deserves. Just steer clear of referential in favor of original, Sky!
Mia Wasikowska is totally primed to carry that cute Indie girl spirit on for the teens like a next gen Maggie Gyllenhaal. I mean, she's wearing Rodarte here.
She's Julia's neice, Karl loves her and invites her to Chanel shows. Welcome to the world of Keira Knightley and Sienna Miller, Emma Roberts.
British girl, recently getting the Burberry treatment, Cara Delevigne, comes from a well-bred family, is the sister of Poppy and happens to be a born-rich model. Sounds like a street style star waiting to happen! Doesn't she look great in this Roberto Cavalli? Get some statement shoes, and you're ready to roll, Cara.
Lily Collins is a Nickelodeon TV host, but no one ever said you have to be an actress or anything super great to be a style standout! She's pretty and isn't afraid to rock metallic.
Isabel Lucas is huge in Australia, but she is primed for US fashion blog stardom. She was in Transformers, and she sings! Plus, she looks like a model and kind of is one, so she has that going for her.
Emma Stone is way hot as a blond, rocks Calvin, is funny and her movies do well. I really want her SEO value to sky rocket so I can write about her more.
Emily Browning is all kinds of ready to fulfill the "child actress turned pretty teen with loads of style" torch currently owned by Emma Watson. Do it Emily! Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events was just your stepping stone.