10 Future Style Icons: From A New Olsen to Emma Roberts

Sienna Miller, Rachel Bilson, Nicole Richie, Kate Bosworth, Emma Watson, Rihanna, Blake Lively, Alexa Chung these girls have been literally carrying other girls in best dressed lists. Carrying them. It’s about time for the next generation to step it up, find some new designers to make important and get some Chanel and Dior contracts for themselves.

We can’t be having girls in their, gasp, 30s, continuing the legacy all by themselves. I kid, of course, these chicks will most certainly maintain their hotness. Hi, Gwyneth! But, it’s always necessary to look out for the next relevant girl who may or may not even have much of a real career, but who is primed for lucrative contracts, her own apparel line, fragrance, and maybe just maybe a “Shopping For” dedicated to her. Like, what does Camilla Belle even do? But girl can put together a lewk, like, all the time. Sienna Miller has hardly been in a film that made more than $20K, but I’m kind of obsessed with her.

