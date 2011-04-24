10 Foolproof Springtime Street Style Tips

Spring is in the air, and the only things lovelier than the sunshine and deliciously warm weather are the springtime looks that we’re beginning to spot on the streets. The change in seasons brings bright colors, bold patterns and flowy, lightweight dresses that are surely on the top of every girl’s shopping list. If you haven’t perfected your signature springtime look yet, have no fearwe’ve compiled ten sure-fire style tips that will help you and your closet get set for the new season. Inspired by the S/S 2011 collections and the chic industry insiders who wear them, if you use these tricks properly, you might even end up on The Sartorialist!
1. Scarlet accents. A pop of red is all the rage this spring. I mean, who doesn't want those amazing red pants from the Isabel Marant and Balmain shows?
2. A statement scarf. Sometimes in the spring, you just want to run out of the house in a pair of jeans and a plain white teewhich is totally finebut spice the look up a little with a bold scarf. Plus, it's a lifesaver during the chilly nights!
3. Something sheer. These lightweight pieces are subtly sexy and perfect for layering, as demonstrated on the runways at Christopher Kane and Chloé. Remember to leave a little to the imagination, of course.
4. Sick shades. Not only are sunglasses super important in protecting your eyes from UV rays, but they are also a great way to make a springtime statement. The funkier the frames, the better!
5. Maxi skirts. If you haven't jumped on the maxi skirt bandwagon yet, it's about that timethis trend is everywhere and shows no sign of slowing. Also, they are really, really comfortable.
6. Statement shoes. Sass up those jean shorts and show off your newly tanned legs in a pair of killer shoes.
7. Vivid hues. The bold colors at Prada and Jil Sander have dominated the spring magazine editorialsas well as the designs at every fast fashion retailerso get yourself something Crayola-bright immediately.
8. A safari jacket. As seen on models off duty, editors, celebrities, It-girls... this thing really never fails.
9. Sweet prints. From the feminine florals shown at Erdem and D&G to the fruit prints at Stella McCartney and Suno and everything in between, bold patterns are the way to go if you want to make a statement this spring. Don't be afraid to mix and match!
10. Lovely lace. Dolce & Gabbana's lacey spring collection landed upwards of 40 magazine covers this season, and for good reason. The sweet, girly garments are exactly what we want to wear come summer.