10 Foolproof Springtime Street Style Tips

Spring is in the air, and the only things lovelier than the sunshine and deliciously warm weather are the springtime looks that we’re beginning to spot on the streets. The change in seasons brings bright colors, bold patterns and flowy, lightweight dresses that are surely on the top of every girl’s shopping list. If you haven’t perfected your signature springtime look yet, have no fearwe’ve compiled ten sure-fire style tips that will help you and your closet get set for the new season. Inspired by the S/S 2011 collections and the chic industry insiders who wear them, if you use these tricks properly, you might even end up on The Sartorialist!

All photos via Imaxtree