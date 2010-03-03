10 Foods to Add to Your Diet Right Now and Why

Images: Flickr

1. Steel-Cut Oatmeal (above)

Packed with fiber and protein, which keeps your blood sugar in balance, this morning meal helps you feel full longer.

2. Stevia



It’s made from an herb indigenous to South America. Use it instead of artificial sweeteners, which can damage your metabolism at the cellular level.

3. Nuts



Focus especially on almonds and walnuts– they have protein, good fats, and low glycemic carbohydrates, which help keep you satisfied. Nuts are great additions to put in salads, cereals, and yogurt for an extra bit of crunch and nutrients.

4. Greek Yogurt



This tangy treat is high in protein and calcium. It’s great to eat as a snack with berries and nuts, in your shakes, with cereal, or all by itself.

5. Eggs



This versatile food is a complete protein. Look for eggs with added omega-3s to increase your intake of good fats, which minimize your sugar and carbohydrate cravings.

6. Citrus Fruits



Our three favorites are grapefruit, orange, and lemon. These refreshing citrus treats are full of Vitamin C, which improves the immune system and fights cancer.

7. Broccoli and Green Leafy Veggies



This diet staple is extremely high in antioxidants. Look for more color and darker green leafy veggies which have more nutrients.

8. Ginger



This spicy root is great for digestion and anti-inflammation. Studies have shown that ginger powder induces cell death in ovarian cancer cells. Research has also shown that it is a powerful, natural painkiller, can be used as an organic heartburn remedy, and has the ability to relieve migraines. Ginger is most effective when peeled and cut into small pieces. It can be cooked with chicken, fish, and vegetables, and can also be used in smoothies or hot tea.

9. Herbal and Green Teas



Sip your way to better digestion and increased metabolism. Green tea is full of antioxidants, called catechins, which help neutralize free radicals that damage DNA and have been proven to contribute to cancer, blood clots, and artery-thickening. Drink teas in the evening, as the warmth of the beverage can be relaxing and prepare you for sleep.

10. Water, Water, Water



H2O is necessary to remove toxins and cleanse the body. As a bonus, it is also great for skin and hair. 80 percent of the time that the body feels hunger, it is actually thirsty. To determine how much water to consume, use this simple equation: body weight divided by two equals the amount of ounces to drink per day.

Maureen Buchbinder is a nutritionist and founder of the Nu You lifestyle program. She received her Bachelor of Science in Nutrition from McGill University, her Masters in Nutrition from Hawthorn University and her MBA from the University of Miami. With a wide scope of client experience including in hospitals, schools, and fitness centers, Maureen has counseled hundreds of people in nutrition and lifestyle.

