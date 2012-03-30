StyleCaster highlights the best fashion blogger photos and community member pics of the week!
Our 9 Favorite Fashion Snaps Of The Week

During the week, we’re confronted by a bevy of beautiful images both on the street and at our desks (which usually happens while perusing our favorite StyleCaster member posts and fashion blogs). Obviously these images excite and inspire us, sending us into a creative streak that stretches from our favorite stores, to our closets and then all the way down to the latest photo app on our iPhone.

Given the level of fashion sensibility each pic seems to exude, it seems only fair that we make it a point to share our faves with you each and every Friday starting today. So sit back, relax and get ready to take a trip through a splendid canvas of color, style and substance.

Have a great fashion or style pic that you’d like to see featured? Just sign up to be a StyleCaster member and post away in our photo section, then check back every Friday to see if you’ve been chosen!

We love the heavy red saturation against the bold print backdrop for this Glamourai shoot.

Cool-spotting with Honestly...WTF results in the discovery of this awesome Anndra Dean hammered metal purse.

What better way to celebrate a week of retro styling than with this adorable vintage-inspired dress modeled by What I Wore.

Shoe of Shoes pays homage to the Great Gatsby days with this pretty pic of her Miu Miu art deco heels.

StyleCaster member and fashion free spirit StyleLikeU shows off some color blocking with bright prints as part of their Fred Butler feature.

The funky and fun musings of Gala Darling results in a pretty punk editorial along the cobbled streets of Soho.

We agree with Cupcakes and Cashmere: A pink coat paired with metallic heels is totally dreamy.

Designer meets kitschy cute with this adorable Juicy Couture bunny charm as modeled by The Cherry Blossom Girl.

Jennifer Gilmore looks like a beautiful spring siren in this gorgeous editorial shot by Fashion Gone Rogue

