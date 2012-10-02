10 Looks From Fashion Month We Think Lena Dunham Should Wear On The Red Carpet

We’ve gotten to know Lena Dunham pretty well over the course of the year. In HBO’s hit TV show Girls, we’ve seen her character Hannah naked more times than we can remember, and we’ve watched her navigate the woes of early adulthood with humor. Then came the unfortunate red carpet incident that sparked a Twitter and blog rampage, chastising the young star for her apparent lack of pants. It was so bad, that Elizabeth & James‘ Twitter feed and the Huffington Post remarked on Dunham’s odd judgment.

Here’s the thing: We adore Dunham’s quirky, who-really-cares style, but the starlet is grabbing tons of attention lately for her talent, and we think she (occasionally) should look the part.

As Fashion Month comes to a close, we rounded up ten looks that we think Dunham would look adorable wearing on red carpets to come.

