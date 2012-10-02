10 Looks From Fashion Month We Think Lena Dunham Should Wear On The Red Carpet

We’ve gotten to know Lena Dunham pretty well over the course of the year. In HBO’s hit TV show Girls, we’ve seen her character Hannah naked more times than we can remember, and we’ve watched her navigate the woes of early adulthood with humor. Then came the unfortunate red carpet incident that sparked a Twitter and blog rampage, chastising the young star for her apparent lack of pants. It was so bad, that Elizabeth & James‘ Twitter feed and the Huffington Post remarked on Dunham’s odd judgment.
Here’s the thing: We adore Dunham’s quirky, who-really-cares style, but the starlet is grabbing tons of attention lately for her talent, and we think she (occasionally) should look the part.
As Fashion Month comes to a close, we rounded up ten looks that we think Dunham would look adorable wearing on red carpets to come.
Click through and let us know which looks are your favorite for Lena!
Lena loves all things vintage-inspired and borderline frumpy. This Anna Sui look is the perfect combination of the two.
Photo:
ImaxTree/
Dunham should definitely consider this slightly '90s Ashish look from the lines' spring runway for a more casual red carpet shindig.
Photo:
ImaxTree/
Alexandre Herchcovitch presented a look that was a more sophisticated version of an outfit we feel like we've already seen Dunham wear.
Photo:
ImaxTree/
The quirky mixed-and-matched prints in this Hermes outfit are just zany enough for Dunham, but still offer some high-style appeal.
Photo:
ImaxTree/
Lena looks fab when she wears fit-and-flare silhouettes, and this Honor look is both vintage-feeling and chic.
Photo:
ImaxTree/
By simply throwing on a cool, leather jacket, this mid-length J.W. Anderson dress is instantly given shape and would be red-carpet worthy.
Photo:
ImaxTree/
We'd love to see Lena take a more sophisticated approach to her red carpet events and have her try a look like this Lanvin.
Photo:
ImaxTree/
The quintessential 1960's frock, the shift dress is back with a vengeance. Here, this Moschino look would be adorable on Dunham.
Photo:
ImaxTree/
Dries van Noten brought back the 90's as well for his spring collection. We think Dunham could totally rock one of the relaxed, but moderately structured looks.
Photo:
ImaxTree/
Karen Walker sent down a collection of super quirky, Williamsburg-chic outfits that would suit either Hannah or Lena.
Photo:
ImaxTree/