For Women: 10 Fashion Items To Splurge on this Fall

It is official—fall shopping season is underway. Picking between what is worth the splurge and what isn’t can be tricky though. With that in mind we’ve sorted through the best of fall’s offerings for women narrowing it down to the ten fashion items that are actually worth the splurge. These items will get you on trend, while simultaneously taking a permanent spot in your closet. In other words, these aren’t just one season hit wonders.



1. Metallic Platforms: You can wear Prada’s bi-color satin and leather sandals ($890, saks.com) with just about anything, and they’ll give any outfit an instant lift.

2. Studded Bag: The Fall 2013 runways were definitely edgy, and this Saint Laurent Classic Duffle studded leather bag ($2,790, ysl.com) will give you the look, without taking your wardrobe overboard.

3. Statement Coat: From fur to prints, it is all about the statement coat this fall and we are seriously digging this Miu Miu striped jacquard coat ($2,585, 212-641-2980).

4. Cutout Boots: We’ve been drooling over these Salvatore Ferragamo knee-high stiletto boots in oxford blue ($1,490, ferragamo.com) since they came down the runway. Pair them with this season’s “it” miniskirts to turn heads.

5. Motorcycle Jacket: You’ll be wearing a motorcycle jacket like Altuzarra’s felt-paneled faux leather biker jacket ($2,595, net-a-porter.com) with everything come fall. The right one is worth the splurge.

6. Nameplate Necklace: Inject just the right amount of whimsy into your wardrobe with Lanvin’s “Cool” pendant necklace ($730, farfetch.com).

7. Exotic Skin Clutch: It is all about exotic skins this fall, and Nancy Gonzalez’s embossed crocodile clutch ($2,200, net-a-porter.com) will get you right on trend.

8. Retro Watch: Keep time and make a fashion statement with Bulgari’s Serpenti quartz watch with a steel case set with round brilliant-cut diamonds ($8,450, bulgari.com).

9. Lace Cocktail Dress: Looking for the perfect cocktail frock for fall? Make sure it is lace. Valentino’s lace plissé silk-crepe dress ($4,980, valentino.com) is the perfect choice.

10. Pastel Accessories: Pastel pink was all over the fall runways, and these Illesteva + Dasha Zhukova round-frame sunglasses ($295, illesteva.com) are the perfect pink statement.

MORE:

7 Home Decor Trends Inspired by the Runway

The Couture Club: The Who’s Who Of Fashion’s Biggest Spenders