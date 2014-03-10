10 Fantasy Spring Break Ideas

Reykjavik, Iceland

You can leave your sunscreen at home for this trip! Iceland may not be on a typical spring breakers list, but the small country actually has more to offer than you may think. For serious adventure seekers, Iceland's other worldly landscape is one of the best reasons to visit as the island itself is really just one big adventure park. Besides the adorable puffins, among its sites are massive waterfalls, ancient icebergs, giant geysers, and if you're lucky you might even see the aura borealis or Northern Lights.

Suggested Itinerary:

1. Although it is located outside of Reykjavik, you mustn't leave Iceland without a dip in the Blue Lagoon. The outside temperature probably won't reach over 50 degrees in March, but the geothermal spa located in a lava field in Grindavik has comfortable temperatures to swim in all year round. The mineral-rich waters are rumored to have curative powers and are great for the skin, so go ahead and slather some of the silica mud on your face and body for a nutritious, skin-softening mask. With other spa amenities and an in-lagoon bar, it's no wonder this is one of the most visited attractions in Iceland. For more information visit bluelagoon.com.

2. Spend some time in picturesque Reykjavik where the shopping and nightlife is outstanding. Sometimes dubbed the "Nightlife capital of the North" Reykjavik has a thriving live music scene. The large nightclub, NASA, is one of the leading venues for music in town so make sure to check it out.

3.The restaurant Fjorubordid serves traditional Icelandic cuisine like fresh lobster and roasted lamb. Photographs on the walls chronicle celebrity guests such as Better Midler and Martha Stewart. For more information visit fjorubordid.is.

4. Drive, hike, or horseback ride through the Thingvellir National Park. Because of its splendid views and Viking Age sites, it is one of the most frequently visited tourist sites in Iceland. The stunning waterfall, Gullfoss can be found there as well as the spouting geysers, Geysir, and Strokkur that are close by.

5. You will be floored by the awesome beauty of the Snaefellsjokull National Park. There are many attractions and scenic overlooks, but the 700,000-year-old stratovolcano and glacier there is a must-see.