10 Fall Fruits and Vegetables You Should Be Eating Now

One of the great joys of fall is getting to eat the produce that is in season. Sure, you know this is prime time to eat apples, but did you know that figs are in season? We didn’t either. Here, the 10 fruits and vegetables that you should be eating now.

1. Beets: When you are searching for beets look for ones that are small, firm, and still have their greens attached. This fall vegetable is the perfect addition to everything from salads to soups, and you can even save them by pickling them.



2. Apples: The quintessential fall fruit, not only do apples showcase fall colors, they are also the key ingredient to fall’s best indulgences: apple pie, apple cider, apple cider donuts, and so much more. Looking for a fun fall activity? Head apple picking!



3. Pumpkins: Pumpkin has been popping up on top menus around the US, and with good reason. The vegetable makes the perfect pie filling, and we are also huge fans of pumpkin soup. Another pumpkin option? Puree it, and turn it into a cocktail.



4. Broccoli: Sure, you may have been forced to eat broccoli as a kid, but bear in mind the flavor of broccoli is sweeter when you buy it in season. When in doubt, a little lemon juice will go a long way to counteract any bitterness, and broccoli really does make the perfect side dish.



5. Brussels Sprouts: Roast them in the oven with some pancetta (or even bacon) or just steam with butter. Simplicity is key with fall veggies, and Brussels sprouts are one of the easiest and tastiest side dishes to whip up during the season.



6. Figs: The “Black Mission Fig” is the fig that is in season in fall, and it works perfectly paired with cheese or cured meats (the perfect start to a dinner party). Another option, try stuffing your pork roast with them, or serving them cooked.



7. Spinach: Sauté it with garlic, use it as a base in your salad, or make it into a pesto for your pasta. Fall is definitely the time to take advantage of spinach.



8. Winter Squash: Yes, we know, it says winter, but despite its name, winter squash is actually in season during the fall. Like many of fall’s vegetables, winter squash is extremely versatile. Make it into a soup, roast it, or use it as an excuse to grill. When in doubt, we have three words for you: butternut squash soup.



9. Sweet Potatoes: More than just a Thanksgiving side dish, why not make sweet potato fries, or use them as a filling. They also make a great addition to one-pot dishes.



10. Grapes: Grapes hit their stride in early fall (yes, we wouldn’t have guessed this either). Don’t be afraid to get creative with them. Use them as a pizza topping or cover them in blue cheese for hors d’oeuvres.



