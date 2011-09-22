10 Fall Accessories We Totally Love

Weirdly, it’s often the littlest things that grab people’s attention. Those dainty stud earrings you threw on while running to catch the train. That vintage scarf you bought for a buck at a flea market. And even those great suede boots you spent two weeks salary on (but would never admit to). It’s the details that often define us, and when it comes to this fall’s accessories it’s all about drama and flair.

Boots and Bags — Vibrant colors and sky-high heels highlight this season’s most coveted accessories. Dare to pair a fresh pop of citrus or a hint of kelly green when mixing more muted pieces in beige, black, gray or taupe.

Jewelry, Scarves, and Headgear – Vintage influences rule the stage for this season. Think boho-chic fedoras and hats, pretty patterned scarves and cool statement pieces like a bold cuff bracelet or a single pendant necklace.

Looking for the perfect fall accessory? Cruise our top 10 faves in the slideshow above.