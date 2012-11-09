10 Of The Most Fabulous Bond Girl Fashion Moments Of All Time

Today, the latest installment in the James Bond series, “Skyfall,” opens at theaters nationwide. While we know that Daniel Craig will look astonishing in his tailored suit, it’s the Bond girl costumes we really can’t wait to see.

The cult of the Bond girl is one that has only increased over time. From knockouts like Halle Berry and Kim Basinger playing previous femmes fatales, the bar is set pretty high for Bérénice Marlohe (who wears one dress that’s embellished with over 60,000 Swarovski crystals).

While we try to snatch up tickets for tonight’s showing, we reflect on other killer Bond girl fashion moments. Check them out!