10 Of The Most Fabulous Bond Girl Fashion Moments Of All Time

Today, the latest installment in the James Bond series, “Skyfall,” opens at theaters nationwide. While we know that Daniel Craig will look astonishing in his tailored suit, it’s the Bond girl costumes we really can’t wait to see.
The cult of the Bond girl is one that has only increased over time. From knockouts like Halle Berry and Kim Basinger playing previous femmes fatales, the bar is set pretty high for Bérénice Marlohe (who wears one dress that’s embellished with over 60,000 Swarovski crystals).
While we try to snatch up tickets for tonight’s showing, we reflect on other killer Bond girl fashion moments. Check them out!
"Die Another Day": Halle Berry as Jinx brings back a memorable bikini moment similar to that in "Dr. No."
"Dr. No": Ursula Andress aka Honey Ryder is the first Bond girl, putting killer curves and sultry style on the map for many vixens to follow.
"The World Is Not Enough": Sophie Marceu as Elektra King is all kinds of compatible with James Bond while boasting some killer evening gowns. Of course, she later turns out to be a villain — as many fabulous women do.
"A View To Kill": Grace Jones needs no any introduction when it comes to being a style icon. In this Bond flick, she's a whole new type of femme fatale but is ultimately unsuccessful in her pursuit to murdering our favorite spy.
"Never Say Never Again": Kim Basinger plays Domino Petachi and avoids falling into the trap of bad 1980s costumes and looks killer in effortless dresses and a serious swimsuit moment.
"Goldfinger": Shirly Eaton as Jill Masterson has never made gold body paint look so good.
"From Russia With Love": Daniela Bianchi who plays Tatianna Romanova is incapable of resisting 007's charm.
"Thunderball": Luciana Paluzzi as another dangerous dame makes this full-on leather get-up look good, too bad she played for the wrong side.
"On Her Majesty's Secret Service": OK, Diana Rigg just looks amazing in the coat.
"The Man With The Golden Gun": Maud Addams and Britt Ekland fight over and with Bond in their respective roles as Miss Anders and Mary Goodnight all while wearing teeny bikinis. Not too shabby.