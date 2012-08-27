Top 10 Extravagant Celebrity Vacation Destinations

When you’re a celebrity and money is not an object, your vacation doesn’t need to be to an all-inclusive resort where you can relax by a lukewarm pool and enjoy questionable seafood. Instead, you can vacation absolutely anywhere in the world. Another benefit, you’ll be treated like royalty wherever you go.
While it’s certainly enjoyable to spend a week in the Bahamas or Miami, there are a lot of places that may not jump to your attention right away that should not be forgotten. Places like Morocco, Croatia and Switzerland offer chic (albeit pricey) alternatives to the tired vacation spots that seem to be the norm.
In order to expand your horizons, we have named 10 extravagant celebrity vacation destinations, and also included accommodation suggestions for each. Of course, we have included tried and true vacations spots like Paris and Hawaii as well.
After you click through the slideshow above, let us know where you would most like to visit!
For a tropical getaway that's both luxurious and incredibly private, celebrities frequently flock to Bora Bora. Located on the French Polynesia group of islands, there's no better place to relax away from all of Hollywood's nuisances. When you're there, the Hilton Bora Bora Nui Resort & Spa is the perfect option for accommodations. The hotel boasts stars like Dennis Quad, Christina Applegate and Rob Lowe as loyal customers. BP 502 Vaitape, Bora Bora, French Polynesia; hilton.com.
When traveling to Paris, one must do it correctly. Why wouldn't you want to stay on the Rue Saint-Honoré, where haute couture is everywhere you turn and the Louvre is footsteps from your door? That's why some of the most fashionable people in the world like Coco Rocha call the Mandarian Oriental Paris their home in the city of lights. 251 rue Saint-Honoré, Paris; mandarinoriental.com.
The Gold Coast of Australia is one of the most luxurious vacation destinations in the world that many people disregard due to its somewhat inconvenient location. If you're going to make the trek though, do it right. The Palazzo Versace has an unbeatable waterfront setting and is designed with iconic fashion pioneer Gianni Versace's decor in mind. Stars like Nelly and Ashanti have stayed at this gorgeous hotel. Sea World Drive, Queensland, Australia; palazzoversace.com.
There are a lot of places to stay in Hawaii, but our recommendation is to bunk at the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai. Two-story bungalows line the beach and every amenity is at the tip of your fingers. A-listers like Halle Berry have made this their go-to vacation spot. 2-100 Ka`upulehu Drive, Kailua-Kona, Hawaii; fourseasons.com.
St. Moritz, Switzerland is synonymous with glitz and glamor. Whether you're going to ski or simply to enjoy the people watching, staying a the Badrutt's Palace Hotel should be mandatory. You might even just run into George Clooney, who is a fane, during your stay. 27 Via Serlas, St. Moritz, Switzerland; badruttspalace.com.
St. Barts is a legendary destination for the rich and famous. The international playground is filled with glamorous hotels, restaurants and shopping, but nothing is as chic as the Eden Rock hotel. Mega-stars like Tom Hanks and Mick Jagger have shacked up in the beachside villas, making this a necessary stop. St Jean Bay, St. Barts, French West Indies; edenrockhotel.com.
Luxury resorts in Mexico are a dime a dozen, so it's important to choose correctly if you're going to be making the trip south of the border. The One & Only Palmilla resort in San José del Cabo is a five star hotel catering to both families and couples. Some folks that have enjoyed its accommodations include George Clooney and his girlfriend Stacy Keibler, as well as LeAnn Rimes and her husband Eddie Cibrian. Km 7.5 Carretera Transpeninsular, San Jose Del Cabo, Mexico; palmilla.oneandonlyresorts.com.
Anguilla is one of the most unique islands in the Caribbean. Not only does the island include the most beautiful beaches in the world, but you're also right in the middle of some of the most sought after golf courses in the world. That's probably why stars like Jay-Z and Beyonce have stayed at the exclusive Cap Juluca hotel, an experience that must be seen to be believed. Maundays Bay, Anguilla, British West Indies; capjuluca.com.
Marrakech, Morocco is a completely unique travel destination. If you're adventurous but also love being pampered, we highly suggest La Mamounia, a recently refurbished hotel with everything you could possibly need. Big names like Gwyneth Paltrow have enjoyed the hotel's lavish amenities. Avenue Bab Jdid, Marrakech, Morocco; mamounia.com.
Croatia may not be the first place that comes to mind when you want to travel like a celebrity, but believe us, it should be. The Hotel Dubrovnik Palace has welcomed guests like Steven Spielberg and Sharon Stone. Masarykov put 20, Dubrovnik, Croatia; alh.hr.