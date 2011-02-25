10 Fashion and Entertainment Biopics That Need To Get Made

The Oscars have a history of loving true stories. Take a celebrity or public figure, delve into their controversial behind-the scenes life, have them played by an A-List star, and you’ve got the formula for an audience pleaser and Academy Awards shoo-in. Hits like Ray, Walk the Line, and Capoteto name a fewpay testament to the magic true stories make, and now The Social Network and The King’s Speech lead the pack for Sunday’s anticipated affair.

Justin Bieber recently released his movie Never Say Never, telling the story of all 16 years of his lifein 3D, no less. While that may not be nominated for an Oscar, it’s crazy to think he earned a movie about his life before some of our favorite influencers did. Then again, they don’t have a throng of die-hard, pre-pubescent fans dragging parents along to double the movie’s grossing (cha ching!).

Well, we’ve rounded up some major names in fashion and entertainment whose stories are too good not to tell. Click through to see whose lives we think would make Oscar-worthy movies, and let us know in the comments who you’re dying to see a movie about!