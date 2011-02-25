10 Fashion and Entertainment Biopics That Need To Get Made

The Oscars have a history of loving true stories. Take a celebrity or public figure, delve into their controversial behind-the scenes life, have them played by an A-List star, and you’ve got the formula for an audience pleaser and Academy Awards shoo-in. Hits like Ray, Walk the Line, and Capoteto name a fewpay testament to the magic true stories make, and now The Social Network and The King’s Speech lead the pack for Sunday’s anticipated affair.
Justin Bieber recently released his movie Never Say Never, telling the story of all 16 years of his lifein 3D, no less. While that may not be nominated for an Oscar, it’s crazy to think he earned a movie about his life before some of our favorite influencers did. Then again, they don’t have a throng of die-hard, pre-pubescent fans dragging parents along to double the movie’s grossing (cha ching!).
Well, we’ve rounded up some major names in fashion and entertainment whose stories are too good not to tell. Click through to see whose lives we think would make Oscar-worthy movies, and let us know in the comments who you’re dying to see a movie about!
Drew Barrymore: When you're the descendant of a legacy of famous actors like the Barrymores and scored a role in a major blockbuster at seven years old, there's no doubt your life story is anything but ordinary. Despite her early success, Drew got caught up in a rebel awakening: Smoking cigarettes at 9, drinking at 11, getting engaged at 16, and doing cocaine at 13the same age she checked in for rehab the first time. While that alone is all intense and would no doubt grab screen-goers right away (does anyone else picture Elle Fanning as a young Drew, BTW?) the great story here is her rise back to super-stardom.
P. Diddy: Puff Daddy, Diddy, Sean Combs... only a guy with serious staying power can go through countless name changes and still be unforgettable. The movie appeal comes from his status as a hip-hop legend and major entrepreneur, but what's also compelling for screen is his unapologetic ego and famed no-nonsense attitude. Diddy grew up in Harlem's projects and dropped out of college to establish Badboy Records, whose rivalry with the West Coast's Death Row Records would play out well on screen. Also peppered into his whirlwind story: A CFDA awarded clothing line, public romance with J.Lo, and a famous shooting. Talk about a screenplay.
Courtney Love: The musician-drug addict tandem is definitely a solid basis for a hard-hitting movie, especially when you mix in a little rock and roll. Courtney Love, a Golden Globe winning actress and musician, had a childhood consisting of custody battles and hippie surroundings, while her adolescence included teen correctional facilities, a stint as a stripper, and drag queen friends. On top of that, a marriage to Nirvana lead Kurt Cobain, a fluctuating music career entangled with drug dependency, and a reputation of being the most controversial woman in rock would follow. Whew, now that would be a trippy movie.
Britney Spears: When you're dubbed the Princess of Pop and have millions of fans, a movie with your name in the title is guaranteed to be successful. We all know the story of Britney Spears: blonde pioneer of bubblegum pop turned hot mess turned paparazzi prey turned comeback queen. Although tabloids have done a great job guiding us through Brit's life the past decade, a biopic's angle may just capture another side of Britney obscured by flashing lights. Oh, who are we kidding! Wouldn't you want to relive and sing along to the days of Hit Me Baby One More Time and Lucky?
Lady GaGa: This may be a little premature, considering Lady GaGa hasnt been around as long as the other folks on this list, but there's no doubt that she's left an impact on society and music as we know it. Not only did she breathe new life to pop and revolutionize fashion with her outlandish outfits (meat dress, anyone?), but she pushes boundaries and is an icon for empowering the LGBTQ community. The kicker: she got there all on her own, and a good biopic would take us behind the glorious madness in creating Lady GaGa. An NYC native, ex-Catholic school girl, and former Lower East Side scenester, its almost too easy to make this movie as legendary as its star.
Grace Coddington: While the real Grace Coddington starred in The September Issue in a sort of power-struggle with Anna Wintour, a biopic of her own life would be a fashion crowd-pleaser. Her 30 years at Vogue started at age 17, when she won a modeling competition that put her at the forefront of the London fashion scene in the '60s. At 26, she suffered a severe car accident that cost her an eyelid and the end of her lucrative modeling career, but started her major role in paving fashion editorials. There's so much artistic opportunity for a movie like this it's ridiculous.
Alexander McQueen: This design legend's death was a pivotal moment in the fashion industry, and honoring his legacy through a biopic would not only draw viewers from the fashion world, but have mass appeal just based on his life story. McQueen was openly gay, known for controversial, shock-driven fashion, and ended his prolific design career in a tragic suicide, prior to which he had been doing drugs. This would be no feel-good movie, but definitely leave profound impact on McQueen's much-deserved place on a silver screen.
Kate Moss: Surprisingly, a great model bio-pic hasn't been done, but if that day ever comes, Kate Moss would be a the perfect subject. Even after a decade of breaking into the business with the then uncommon "waif like" appearance, Kate is still in the headlines. The climax of this film is likely Kate Moss's 2005 cocaine scandal and subsequent drop from campaigns like Chanel, H&M and Burberry. Her long-winded career and strong base of fans would catapult this movie in box officesI know I'd watch it.
Twiggy: Starting a career with the honor of being called "The Face of 1966," Twiggy actually only modeled for four years before venturing into music, acting, and designing. While she modeled, however, controversy surfaced when her streamlined, skinny look caused an uproar among people claiming she promoted an unhealthy body image. The '60s in itself was a time of revolution in music, science, and politics, so Twiggy's biopic would call for an intriguing backdrop.
Naomi Campbell: As part of the '90s supermodel phenomenon, Naomi is not only ubiquitous in fashion, but also a household name thanks to the media's focus on her infamousand numerousassault offenses. A successful modeling career, considerable filmography, and downward spiral with legal battles and endless allegations can combine for a controversial flick, which really is the best kind.