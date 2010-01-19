10 Easy Ways to Sneak in Your Daily Water Intake

It’s become generally accepted wisdom to drink eight glasses of water a day. The universal advice has practically made guzzling water a national pastime. But let’s face it, drinking that much water everyday isn’t that easy for some of us. The 8×8 rule can be a good rule of thumb when it comes to staying hydrated, but that’s not the only piece of advice that can help. Here are some helpful (and more enjoyable) ways to make sure that you’re drinking up every single day:

1. Get a fluid companion. Carry a reusable water bottle with you everywhere you go and refill it throughout the day. Keeping a water companion with you will serve as a constant reminder to drink up. We especially love Klean Kanteen’s stainless steel water bottles, $15.95, at rei.com.

2. Get a water purification system. Believe it or not, purified water tastes better and will make getting your daily dose more appetizing. Keep a purified pitcher filled up in your fridge so that everytime you open the refrigerator door, you’ll remember to pour yourself a glass of water.

3. Keep water cold. For many, cold water tastes better. Add ice or freeze water bottles to take with you on the go, which will eventually melt and stay cold. You can even try freezing strawberries or other pieces of fruit in ice cube trays to give yourself a tasty treat when you get to the bottom of the glass.

4. Drink water with a straw. Drinking through a straw helps you drink larger amounts in a shorter period of time. Don’t believe us? Follow this simple tip, and you’ll be surprised at how much more water you can drink in one day.

5. Eat water-rich foods. Tired of drinking so much water all the time? A great alternative is to eat lots of fruits and vegetables, which are mainly comprised of water anyway. Watermelon is a great example; it’s 92 percent water by weight and blended up on some ice, tastes extremely refreshing. Also try munching on more tomatoes (which are 95 percent water), zucchinis (97 percent), eggplant (92 percent) and oranges (87 percent). Adding more of these water rich foods into your diet can help boost your daily water intake.

6. Add a splash of citrus. Adding fresh lemons or limes to your water glass makes it taste better and forces you to drink more of it. Cucumbers or mint leaves can also be added in for an extra punch to your taste buds — plus, adding natural flavors will help you stay away from flavored bottled water products that contain unnecessary calories, not to mention unwanted chemicals. It’s also a cheaper alternative.

7. Add a pack of Crystal Light. Packs of Crystal Light on the go can easily be added to your bottle of water for a delicous improvement in taste. There are lots of yummy flavors to choose from like red tea, white grape, and peach.

8. Drink water in between meals. Try drinking plenty of water between or before meals, not just while you eat. Make a rule for yourself to drink a full glass of water before every meal and at least half of a glass with every snack — it’s an easy reminder to stop and hydrate. Plus, guzzling more liquids helps to curb hunger which can sometimes be diguised as thirst. Stay better hydrated and lose extra pounds while you’re at it!

9. Eat more grains and rice. Some cereals, rice, and grain-rich foods are also a good source of water. Believe it or not, milk added into a bowl of cereal contains 87 percent water.

10. Cut back on the caffeine. Drinks like coffee, alcohol, and soda have a diuretic effect and cause the body to eliminate more water than they bring in. So do your body a favor and everytime you think about reaching for a Cola, drink some water instead.

We all know how important water is to our bodies and our health so try some of these tips to help you sneak in your daily water intake and rack up more glasses of water throughout the day. If nothing else, drinking more water helps to keep the weight off, so how’s that for a cup of motivation?



