10 Diet Mistakes That Will Derail Your Weight Loss

Being a social over-eater

The downfall of any diet is social eating. Eating out at a restaurant is hard enough when it comes to making smart food choices, but when you're with a group of people, the decision to pick healthy options is that much harder. We feel less guilty about getting a side of fries or splurging on desert when everyone else is doing it too. The best thing you can do is to be completely conscious of your choices. Ask the waiter to split your meal in half so that you can have leftovers for the next day.