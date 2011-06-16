10 Diet Mistakes That Will Derail Your Weight Loss

When it comes to weight loss, we really make it a lot more complicated for ourselves than it should be. We know the changes that need to be made to our diets, but of course it’s a lot easier said than done. From skipping meals, to compulsively stepping on the scale everyday, we all make mistakes that would be considered diet sabotage. Just in case you aren’t aware of what you’re doing, I’ve outlined 10 common missteps in the slideshow above. Maybe seeing it in writing will be your diet wake-up call.
Being a social over-eater
The downfall of any diet is social eating. Eating out at a restaurant is hard enough when it comes to making smart food choices, but when you're with a group of people, the decision to pick healthy options is that much harder. We feel less guilty about getting a side of fries or splurging on desert when everyone else is doing it too. The best thing you can do is to be completely conscious of your choices. Ask the waiter to split your meal in half so that you can have leftovers for the next day.
Skipping breakfast
Skipping any meal, but especially breakfast, is bad. This isn't new news our parents have been telling us this since we were children. A balanced breakfast is the best way to kick start your metabolism and give you the energy you need to get you through the day. Your waistline will thank you.
Rewarding exercise with food
This is one of the most common diet mistakes people make. Just because you ran 3 miles doesn't mean you deserve a brownie. It's simple math: In order to lose weight, you need to burn more calories than you're putting into your body. Instead of rewarding a good workout with food, reward yourself with a nice mani/pedi.
Thinking salads are always a healthier option
Just because you see the word salad doesn't mean it's the healthiest option. A salad can have so many death traps, like creamy dressings, breaded chicken, crispy croutons, cheese... the list could go on and on. Sometimes you're better off going for the sandwich instead.
Skipping the carbs
I get it low carb diets do melt off the pounds. But the minute you start eating them again, the weight just comes right back on. A carb free existence isn't a sustainable way of life. Not to mention that you need the fuel from healthy, whole grain, complex carbohydrates in order to make it through strenuous exercise without burning out.
Eating too fast
Eating is not a race! Slow it down and give yourself time to feel full. When your mindlessly scarf down your meals, it's harder for your body to tell you're full. You'll most likely end up eating another serving or indulging in some desert because you haven't had enough time to get that "I'm full" signal.
Ingesting liquid calories
I think liquid calories are the silliest thing you can do to derail your diet. High sugar juices, sodas and frappuccino-like drinks are just calorie bombs waiting to happen. Why not save your calories for solid food that actually has some sort of nutritional value?
Not understanding portion size
You may think you're eating a 120 calorie serving of popcorn when you've in fact just added an extra 500 calories to your day. Why? Because you're ignoring the whole portion part of the nutrition label. It's only 120 calories per serving if you actually stick to the serving. Measuring cups and other such tools are your friends use them!
Distracted eating
Eating is an activity in itself, so stop combining it with 10 other tasks. Driving, working, watching TV etc. are all things you need to stay away from while you eat. You'll be completely distracted from what you're actually putting into your body, causing you to easily ingest hundreds of extra calories.
Weighing yourself too often
You really shouldn't be weighing yourself more than once a week. If you've been dieting but the number on the scale isn't budging, it's very easy to get discouraged. But if you're weighing yourself everyday, that number is going to seem like it will never move. You'll most likely get discouraged and give up on your goals. Day-to-day fluctuation of 2-5 pounds is completely normal, so weekly weigh ins are your safest bet.