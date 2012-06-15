The 10 Coolest Celebrity Vacation Homes

With summer season heating up (quite literally), we can’t help but be obsessed with where the rich and famous spend their downtime. While they’re not busy working on their bikini bods in Pilates class or starring in the next big movie, celebs just want to find a place to relax and enjoy their success — and we mean really enjoy it.

Celebrities and designers alike both enjoy the finer things in life. A luxe trip to the Bahamas is just not enough for the über rich — they want more, like their own private island more (ahem, Johnny Depp). While some stars resist the urge to purchase their own islands, it doesn’t stop them from going all out with their choice of vacation location.

From Italy to Antigua, we put together the top ten celebrity summer houses that are absolutely jaw-dropping. (A resort in Punta Cana owned by none other than Oscar de la Renta is one of our personal favorites).

These celebs don’t stop with location; amenities galore take precedence on just how awesome they are. Come on — outdoor movie theaters? Skateboard ramps? Private yachts? Where does it end?!

Honestly, we’re majorly jealous of what these celebs consider “vacationing.” Sigh.

