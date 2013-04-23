10 Cool Ways To Wear Your Old Rubber Rain Boots This Spring

Let’s face it, ladies: Sometimes getting dressed is hard. Whether you have a packed-to-capacity closet, or take a more minimalist approach when it comes to fashion, there’s no denying that occasionally we all get sartorially stumped—especially when it comes to spring’s wet weather.
When it comes to rainy days, we’ve found that there are two types of gals: those who decide to forego fashion in favor of a mishmosh of “rain clothes” and those who always manage to look perfectly polished in a downpour by making a few simple outfit adjustments. Namely? Smartly adding a pair of trusty rubber rain boots to the outfit they were already planning to wear.
That’s right: You can still wear your springy skirts, dresses, and even shorts with a pair of galoshes. Plus, the mighty Wellie has risen to become a real-deal style staple, thanks to countless street style stars, bloggers, and celebrities who are adept at styling them in inspiring ways.
That said, we’ve highlighted 10 very fabulous-and very different—ways to wear your standard-issue rain boots this spring. Click through the gallery for looks to copy!
Just because it's raining doesn't mean you have to forego a cute work outfit. We're loving the fact that she paired her green Wellies with a springy striped dress, a bright blazer, and a cross-body bag.
Photo via Atlantic-Pacific
This look works for a number of reasons, mainly because she'll be warm and dry in a sudden spring downpour, but still manages to look like she's dressed for the season. Points for her lightweight navy trench, and thin socks peeking out of her boots.
Photo via Chictopia
Who says you can't wear shorts with rain boots? Here, she adds a pair of Wellies to an otherwise spring-ready outfit (love the slouchy shorts!) and the result is effortless and cool.
Photo via Washingtonian
A fabulous example of having a little fun with your rain gear. We're digging her polka-dot tights, striped socks, khaki cape-style trench, and lipstick-red rubber boots.
Photo via Just Patience
Here's a flawless example of dressing as you would for a non-rainy spring day, and just adding a pair of boots.
Photo via Classy Girls Wear Pearls
Rushing around town in the rain is no fun, but here's proof that even a little black dress retains its appeal when a pair of rubber rain boots are thrown into the mix.
Photo via Say Yes To Hoboken
A pair of lace-up rubber rain boots over tight skinny jeans keeps this outfit looking stylish in any type of weather.
Photo via Chictopia
We're digging her boho take on a rainy-day outfit that'll still look stylish after the weather clears.
Photo via Pinterest
It doesn't get more classic than a standard trench coat, a pair of jeans, and red Wellies to combat spring showers in style.
Photo via Cupcakes and Cashmere
Proof you don't have to be at a music festival to rock a pair of rubber rain boots with cutoff denim shorts.
Photo via Lookbook.nu