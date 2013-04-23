10 Cool Ways To Wear Your Old Rubber Rain Boots This Spring

Let’s face it, ladies: Sometimes getting dressed is hard. Whether you have a packed-to-capacity closet, or take a more minimalist approach when it comes to fashion, there’s no denying that occasionally we all get sartorially stumped—especially when it comes to spring’s wet weather.

When it comes to rainy days, we’ve found that there are two types of gals: those who decide to forego fashion in favor of a mishmosh of “rain clothes” and those who always manage to look perfectly polished in a downpour by making a few simple outfit adjustments. Namely? Smartly adding a pair of trusty rubber rain boots to the outfit they were already planning to wear.

That’s right: You can still wear your springy skirts, dresses, and even shorts with a pair of galoshes. Plus, the mighty Wellie has risen to become a real-deal style staple, thanks to countless street style stars, bloggers, and celebrities who are adept at styling them in inspiring ways.

That said, we’ve highlighted 10 very fabulous-and very different—ways to wear your standard-issue rain boots this spring. Click through the gallery for looks to copy!

