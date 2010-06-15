StyleCaster
10 Chic Table Lamps, All Under $100!

10 Chic Table Lamps, All Under $100!

Kerry Pieri
Let a little light in without feeling the budget pinch at luxury decor stores. Like almost every other facet of fashionable wares, home decor has been democratized. As such, there’s no need to extend your credit line to get well-designed items at a price tag that’s not going to make you break out in cold sweats. Whether you’re in the market for some bold color, interesting shapes, or subdued statements, we have you covered on bargain shopping for your humble abode and all for under $100.

Get the easy breezy feel of a beach bungalow with this sea glass lamp in light green. Optic sea glass lamp, $69.95, by Crate & Barrel

Modern furniture with a nod to Milan often comes with a hefty price tag. We love the look and price of this version. White table lamp, $59.95, by CB2

For the more traditional among us, get a classic shape but try one in unexpected materials. Milk glass table lamp, $99 each, by Pottery Barn

Get a little moody with a darker hued lamp that would look great in a pair on a credenza. Black nickel table lamp, $88.20, by Wisteria Lighting

A sleek geometric shape and neutral color add a cool contemporary vibe to any room. Cream ceramic tube lamp, $99, by West Elm

Instantly add a pop of this season's must-have color with this art deco update. Turquoise table lamp, $59.99, by Target

Round and cool, with an interesting base  this smaller version is big on style. Gray table lamp, $59, by West Elm

Mid-century modern is still the word in design. Get the coveted teak look without the antique dealer inflation. Wood table lamp, $70.20, by Koen

The price of this luxe lamp is unheard of. Look like the smartest, or richest kid on the block. Square table lamp, $88, by ORE

We adore a good retro-minded gourd lamp. This version is perfect for a night stand. Teal gourd lamp, $57.49, by Robert Abbey Lighting

