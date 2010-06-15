10 Chic Table Lamps, All Under $100!

Let a little light in without feeling the budget pinch at luxury decor stores. Like almost every other facet of fashionable wares, home decor has been democratized. As such, there’s no need to extend your credit line to get well-designed items at a price tag that’s not going to make you break out in cold sweats. Whether you’re in the market for some bold color, interesting shapes, or subdued statements, we have you covered on bargain shopping for your humble abode and all for under $100.

Related:

Eco-Conscious Home Decor Tips

Sale Season! 9 Great Designer Buys at a Discount