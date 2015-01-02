StyleCaster
10 Button-Down Shirts That Are Anything But Basic

10 Button-Down Shirts That Are Anything But Basic

A classic button-down shirt is as essential to a wardrobe as a great-fitting pair of jeans, yet it seems they often get a reputation as being too staid, too conservative, or too businesslike. That’s not the case with the new crop of tailored shirts hitting shelves this season, which are anything but basic.

MORE: 20 Outfits That’ll Make You Want a Pom-Pom Hat

Between oversize cuts, interesting details, and strategic cutouts, today’s modern button-downs are made to be worn beyond the office.

Click through to start shopping 10 button-down shirts that are anything but basic!

 

Navy Stripe Shirt, $43; at Koshka

Carven Cutout Yoke Shirt, $290; at Shopbop

Striped Shirt With Open Back, $48; at Front Row Shop

Cameo Alchemist Shirt, $110.99; at Need Supply

Double Breasted Button Down, $56; at Front Row Shop

J. Crew Embellished Cotton Shirt, $110; at Net-a-Porter

Peplum Blouse, $29.90; at H&M

PLAY Comme Des Garcons Striped Shirt, $270; at J. Crew

Cameo Midnight Show Shirt, $66.99; at Need Supply

Tailored Cotton Shirt, $64; at Brooks Brothers 

