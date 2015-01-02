10 Button-Down Shirts That Are Anything But Basic

A classic button-down shirt is as essential to a wardrobe as a great-fitting pair of jeans, yet it seems they often get a reputation as being too staid, too conservative, or too businesslike. That’s not the case with the new crop of tailored shirts hitting shelves this season, which are anything but basic.

Between oversize cuts, interesting details, and strategic cutouts, today’s modern button-downs are made to be worn beyond the office.

