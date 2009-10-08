The 10 Best Television Intros Ever

Sometimes people go to the movies just to see the previews (or at least they thoroughly enjoy them). In the same respect, some people like the intros to TV shows better than the actual show. Whether this is due to a short attention span or not enough time to devote to a full half hour, there has been some really great ones out there. Bored to Death, which is currently on its third episode, is reminiscent of an old-timey detective novel set to Jason Schwartzman‘s band, Coconut Records’ music as the track.

Although our taste in TV shows is more on the ironic and dark side now, we remember some of the best TV shows from the ’90s as well, when we were more likely to stay in for TGIF than the variety of things we do now come Friday. Here are our top five current TV intros…and or top five retro. What are we missing? What old school TV theme songs do you secretly have on your iPod? (I may or may not have Duck Tales on mine.)

What You’re Watching Now:

Six Feet Under, HBO

Although a little morbid, the metaphorical tree combined with an ominous score sets the tone for a dark comedy about a funeral home.

True Blood, HBO

Alan Ball, who also wrote Six Feet Under (who also had an amazing intro), could have went the overplayed vampire route on this intro, but chose quick screen shots of things that just make your skin crawl. Highly effective…especially when you throw in the decaying opossum.

Weeds, Showtime

If suburbia could have a theme song, “Little Boxes” would be it, and if suburbia could have a pot-dealing mom, Mary Louise Parker would fit the bill.

Bored to Death, HBO

Not only do you get to hear Jason Schwartzman’s sweet voice throughout the intro, but the cute page-turning gum-shoe feel to it makes you want to curl up with some white wine and surf Craigslist.

Nip/Tuck, Fox

Perfect mannequins and an eerie song make you never want to go under the knife…just keep watching.

The Retro Intros:



Are You Afraid of the Dark?, Nickelodeon

Come on…you know that lone swing combined with a clown left you with nightmares…you know it.

Boy Meets World, ABC

Topangggaaaaaa. Just good times, guys. Who doesn’t love flying paper airplanes and Mr. Feeney?

Pete and Pete, Nickelodeon

In 1993, Pete and Pete was totally hip with grunge band Polaris singing their opening song…on their lawn, no less.

Clarissa Explains It All, Nickelodeon

Crop tops are back…as are high ponytails and having a guy named Sam crawl through your window.

Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, NBC

I know every single word, and have heard this covered by countless bands throughout the years. What about you?