10 Best Resort Runway Looks Available Now!

10 Best Resort Runway Looks Available Now!

Kerry Pieri
by
10 Best Resort Runway Looks Available Now!
The fashion calendar as it stands now is enough to make a girl’s head spin, but just to keep you in the here and now, Resort, though it debuted beginning in June is just trickling in for the buying. I picked my top ten that have me dying for a long weekend get-away to somewhere lovely, maybe exotic and just a bit warmer (but not necessarily tropical).

Historically, resort isn’t meant for the shock-me shock-me value, it’s all about the buy-me buy-me, so be prepared to get inspired. From the best trench to sick prints and more than a few outstanding shorts, let resort knock you out of your which-coat-to-wear-today fashion haze.

The perfect hat and trench at Acne.

A bit of an uptown girl from Chloé.

Jenni Kayne nails a jacket.

Perfectly unexpected prints at Erdem.

A bit sheer and playful at Givenchy.

Safari meets urban at Gucci.

Philip Lim's leather dream.

Proenza Schouler's chic grown up school girl.

Yigal Azrouël's asymmetrical minimalist moment.

Elise Øverland's lean mean al black machine.

