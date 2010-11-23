10 Best Resort Runway Looks Available Now!

The fashion calendar as it stands now is enough to make a girl’s head spin, but just to keep you in the here and now, Resort, though it debuted beginning in June is just trickling in for the buying. I picked my top ten that have me dying for a long weekend get-away to somewhere lovely, maybe exotic and just a bit warmer (but not necessarily tropical).

Historically, resort isn’t meant for the shock-me shock-me value, it’s all about the buy-me buy-me, so be prepared to get inspired. From the best trench to sick prints and more than a few outstanding shorts, let resort knock you out of your which-coat-to-wear-today fashion haze.