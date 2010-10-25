10 BEST Of November Fashion Editorials

As with many things in fashion, our “best of” editorial categories are consistently inconsistent, but somehow maintain a sense for the quirky, cool or beautiful. Get to know the best of November before December comes along and relegates these pretty spreads to the recycling bin.
From yuppies to cinematic inspiration and mannequins who know how to work a mirror, the images reign. Are we missing any of your inspiration board worthy spreads? Let us know in the comments below!
Best Use of Celebrity Style: Alexa Chung in Elle UK. Black, navy, a bit retro and all Alexa.
Best Case of Mistaken Celebrity Identity: Anne Hathaway as Eva Mendes on the cover of Vogue US.
AND Liu Wen getting her Native American inspiration on in Vogue Germany.
Best Girl on Mirror (tie): Crystal Renn shows off her Narcissus side in Avant Garde.
And Olya Ivanisevic in Elle Serbia looks so beautiful in the mirror shot you almost don't notice her ass in the foreground.
Best Last Name Tie-In: Dree Hemingway in Vogue UK is so lucky to have had a granddad who got schools named after him.
And not a winner for anything, but she looks especially gorgeous roughing it in Idaho.
Best Eveningwear: Almost like a pageant category only cooler keeper of rockstar DNA Georgia May Jagger can wear a gown like her Daddy does skinny leather leggings.
I don't fully understand the death stare, but I love a matching kid-mom outfit.
Best Hair: Sasha is cleaning up. This long bob is killer in Vogue US.
Best Yuppy Couple: Who doesn't go in a field with their dapper man donning some serious Ralph to read some Emerson or Yeats to each other?
...And then go for a stroll on the beach at sunset in their finest plaid?