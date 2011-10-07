10 Best Dressed Of The Week

Between Paris Fashion Week and a host of movie and TV premieres, it’s been a busy week for our favorite fashion-inclined celebrities. Rachel Bilson, Emma Stone and more all make appearances on our best-dressed list, wearing a variety of designers from Gucci to Derek Lam.
Click through for our favorite looks this week. Let us know which fashionable red carpet darling has your vote!
Photos courtesy of SIPA.
Kirsten Dunst is perfect in this Derek Lam dress.
Nicole Richie definitely knows how to pull off an orange mini.
Emma Stone executes the polka dot trend wonderfully in a Luca Luca dress during the London premiere of The Help.
Alexa Chung looks amazing (as usual) at the Chanel Paris Fashion Week show.
Jessica Biel in a modern, chic ensemble.
Carine Roitfeld at the Givenchy show after-party.
Evan Rachel Wood in Gucci during the Ides of March premiere
Jennifer Hudson at the Givenchy show after party in Paris.
Olivia Wilde arriving at the Louis Vuitton show in Paris.
Rachel Bilson at the Chanel show in Paris.